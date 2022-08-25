Olivia Wilde Doesn’t Deserve Internet Hate: I’m Glad She Came Back

yesBeing the ex of a Hollywood “nice guy” must be a bummer. At one point, you’re one half of a revered celebrity couple; the next, Twitter users name their hate accounts after you. Right now, thoughts and prayers should go to Olivia Wilde, whose split from Jason Sudeikis has made her a favorite target of internet attacks, and it’s completely unfair.

In November 2020, Wilde and Sudeikis announced that they were ending their decade-long relationship after seven years of dating and the birth of two children. Although fans were mostly sympathetic or neutral towards the former couple when they were together, it wasn’t long before online commentators took sides in the breakup, and the Sudeikis team enthusiastically took notice.

The sides became better defined in early 2021, following the revelation of Wilde’s new relationship with Harry Styles: pop sex symbol and star of his next film, Don’t Worry Darling, which he directed, co-wrote and in which he also stars. At the same time, viewers had fallen in love with Sudeikis’s cute TV series, ted lasso, in which he plays an optimistic and inexperienced soccer coach. Sudeikis was suddenly cast in the role of the wronged good boy opposite Wilde’s shrew. A new day, but the same old misogyny.

Then came the event that went around the world. In April, during a speech about her film at the major industry event CinemaCon, Wilde received court documents from Sudeikis’ legal team about custody arrangements for his children. Although Wilde kept his cool and quickly continued his speech, a moment that should have been about his professional achievement was usurped by exciting personal drama.

Earlier this week, Wilde spoke openly about the CinemaCon incident, hinting that it would have been seen as “an attack” had it happened anywhere else. “It was really annoying,” she told Variety. “It shouldn’t have been possible for it to happen.” Wilde further stated that the level of security was so high at the event that the fact that he was handed the papers on stage was not a matter of chance, but “required forethought”. However, as shocking as it was for viewers, Wilde said he expected something like this to happen to him.

“Unfortunately, it was not something that surprised me at all,” he explained. “I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.” For the first time, Wilde has publicly trashed his former relationship with Sudeikis, indicating that his relationship was anything but perfect. And frankly, good for her.

Women in the public eye are often expected to maintain a dignified silence on matters of murky relationships, with advice to keep things “professional” or risk not being taken seriously. But when that happens, the audience is allowed to follow whatever narrative it pleases, and women are rarely left as the sympathetic side.

Women don’t get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to celebrity breakups with popular men. It is always judged. A hint that she must have done something to deserve it. Or that she misbehaved. Or that something iffy is afoot if she finds love again “too soon.” It doesn’t take much thought to recall another recent and highly publicized scenario that painted a woman in a negative light compared to the shining star of her ex. TikTok comments have already deemed Wilde giving off “Amber Heard vibes.” We all know how intense this line of thinking can be.

Now that Wilde has raised his voice on the situation, it seems that his version is better understood. Since the publication of his interview in VarietySome comments on social media have taken a more nuanced tone, accepting that she might also have feelings about the situation. But she shouldn’t have needed to say anything for people to leave her alone: ​​she has always deserved this consideration.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s ex-partner in 2019 (Getty Images)

Between Sudeikis and Styles, Wilde has found herself at the center of two intense fan bases who use any piece of information to reinforce their dislike for her. It’s sexism in action, and it’s a nasty hint of anti-women sentiment spreading across the web and seeping into our real lives. We may be talking about rich and successful movie stars that many of us have no tangible connection to, but it’s no less illustrative of how we treat people in real life, and exactly who is being listened to in good faith.

While Wilde’s speaking out is something of a breath of fresh air, it hasn’t entirely stopped some of the Sudeikis’ supporters. “Literally no matter what happens you will never get me to hate Jason Sudeikis,” one fan tweeted after Wilde’s interview. No one has to hate anyone, but the petty tendency to silence women’s perspectives deserves to be considered for the next celebrity breakup.