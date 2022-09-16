Olivia Wilde explains why she fired Shia LaBeouf

‘Don’t worry dear’, the new film by Olivia Wilde After the magnificent ‘Super nerds’, it opens in a month on our screens, on September 23. The director has been questioned by Variety about the controversy that the film experienced when fire its protagonist, Shia LaBeoufshortly after production began, and has explained the reasons that led to it.

According to Wilde, the actor chosen from the beginning was Harry Styles, but his concert schedule did not allow him to participate in the film. So the protagonist hired to lead the film alongside Florence Pugh was Shia LaBeouf. However, early in production, LaBeouf was fired “due to scheduling conflicts,” it was announced at the time. But the reasons were very different.

Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Variety reported in December 2020 that multiple sources from the shoot claimed that LaBeouf “displayed bad behavior and his style clashed with the cast and crewincluding Wilde, who ultimately fired him.”

Wilde has stated in a new interview what really transpired between her and the actor: “I say this as someone who is a huge fan of her work,” she said. “Your process of him was not conducive to the spirit that I demand in my productions. It has a process that somehow seems to require a combative energy, and personally I don’t think it’s conducive to the best performances.“.

He continued: “I believe that creating a safe and trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to protect the members of the production team and the cast.. That was my job.”

Months later, LaBeouf was accused of sexual assault by his ex-partner and sought hospital treatmentmoving away for the time being from the world of acting.

Allen Berezovsky

“After this happened, a lot of things came to light that really concerned me, in terms of his behavior,” Wilde told Variety. “I wish him to recover his health and to evolve, because I believe in justice and reintegration“.

“But for our film,” he continued, “what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a film like this, I knew that I was going to ask Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was that she feel safe and supported“.

When the pandemic canceled the tour of Harry StylesWilde was able to choose who he called “the perfect Jack”.

But the thing does not stop there. After hearing the news, LaBeouf has sent a statement to Variety with emails, text conversations and even a video which, according to the actor, would show that he was not fired from the production but that it was he who decided to leave it.

“You and I know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your movie because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse.”. Said the actor, addressing Wilde.

john phillipsGetty Images

According to text messages, LaBeouf and Wilde met in person in Los Angeles to discuss his departure from the film on August 16, 2020. Later that night, Wilde texted him, “Thank you for letting me in. in your thought process. I know it’s not fun. It doesn’t feel good to say no to someone, and I respect your honesty. I’m honored that you were willing to go there with me, for me to tell a story with you. I’m devastated because it could have been something special. I want to make it clear how much it means to me that you trust me. It is a gift that I will take with me.”

LaBeouf has also contributed a video dated August 19, 2020, two days after the actor left the production. In it, Wilde appears driving and states that she is “not ready to give this up.”

“I feel like I’m not ready to give up yet, I’m heartbroken and I want to figure this out”, he says in the video. “You know, I think this might be a little wake up call for Miss Flo., and I want to know if you are willing to try it with me, with us. If she really commits, if she really puts her mind and heart on this point and if you guys can make it up, what do you think? ? There is hope? Will you let me know?“

A24

This test would also confirm the rumors of the alleged bad relationship between Florence Pugh, star of the film, and director Olivia Wilde. Pugh is not going to participate in the promotion of ‘Don’t worry, dear’, and although the official version is that her absence is due to agenda reasons, theories had already been spread that the real reason was the bad atmosphere between the two after the filming.

LaBeouf ends his letter as follows:

“I never got fired, Olivia.. And while I fully understand the appeal of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, it’s not the truth. So I humbly ask you, as a person with an eye to making things right, to correct the narrative to the best of your ability.. I hope that none of this affects you negatively and that your film has the success that you want.”