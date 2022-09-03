Olivia Wilde explodes with love publicly to support her boyfriend Harry Styles at Coachella 2022

pop star Harry Styles made his debut performance at Coachella at the 2022 edition of the great music festival in California on April 15.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker received love and praise from his millions of fans for delivering electrifying performances on the latest songs. The girlfriend of Harry, Olivia Wildealso supported him at the music festival.

the star of House 38, was seen cheering on the singer from Night Changes in posts shared by concertgoers on Twitter.

Wilde, who was previously seen by a fan hours before the show while having dinner with her boyfriend. She was later filmed walking across the stage.

Harry, who was the first headliner for the Indio, California-based event, performed on his popular hits as well as his most recent release, As It Was.

During her Coachella performance, she also brought surprise guest Shania Twain to make a duet in Man! I Feel like a Woman And you’re still the only one

Harry Y olivia they started dating in late 2020 after working on the movie together Don’t Worry Darling. While the couple hasn’t been shy about splurging on their PDAs, the two are very low-key about their relationship in interviews.