Olivia Wilde Finally Reveals If She Really Dumped Jason Sudeikis For Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is officially shutting down the rumors that she left her ex-fiancé, Jason Sudeikisto start dating Harry styles in the fall of 2020. “The whole ***horses idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she said. vanity fair. “Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it didn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic. We were raising two kids during lockdown so we were co-parents during that time. Once it became clear that cohabitation was no longer beneficial to the children, it became a responsible NO, because we could be better parents as friends who lived in different houses.”

Although Olivia and Jason broke up during the spring of 2020, according to the actress, the news of their breakup was not made public until November of that year. At the time, Olivia was filming and directing do not worry honeywhich Harry also starred in. Her relationship with Harry became public in early 2021 when they attended a wedding together.

While Olivia and Jason were able to keep any of their personal issues out of the public eye for over a year after their split, their breakup made headlines again in April 2022. Olivia was promoting do not worry honey in front of a very public crowd at CinemaCon when Jason handed over custody papers to her right on stage. One source insisted hollywoodlife that the actor was “shocked” by the time the papers were handed out and said he didn’t know they would be given to Olivia so publicly.

However, Olivia is not convinced that the timing was unintentional. “She wasn’t that surprised,” she admitted. “There’s a reason I didn’t stay in that relationship. Unfortunately, that was consistent with my experience of the relationship. So I was probably the least surprised.” Olivia made similar comments about Jason in a recent interview with Varietyalso.

In the vanity fair piece, he expanded on how he felt during the situation. “She also saddened me deeply, and upset me in many ways,” she continued. “I know that she took an extraordinary amount of energy [for the server] to get into that room. She took an enormous amount of forethought. And I’ll tell you, there are plenty of other ways to do that. I am not someone who lives hidden. If that experience hadn’t been public, I never would have talked about it, because I would never want my children to know it happened. Unfortunately, they will know what happened.” Olivia and Jason share two children.

As for her relationship with Harry, Olivia remained tight-lipped about the romance. However, she was excited to see him perform and see how many “happy women” there are in the crowd at his shows. “I instantly started crying,” she shared. “Where else do we see this? happy women? Women joyfully gathered together, loving and encouraging each other? It has been like a gift to be among this.”

Meanwhile, Olivia has also said she’s not opposed to remarrying (although she never married Jason, she was previously married to Jason). Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011). The actress admitted that her parents are the reason she believes in marriage, despite her past relationship problems. “[Their marriage] they are incredibly supportive and have evolved, individually and as a couple, through so many unexpected twists and turns,” she enthused. “They’re the best friends. And I think that’s what marriage really is. It is a commitment to the best friendship. And a society. I think now I really understand what that means.”