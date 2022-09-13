Olivia Wilde finally reveals if she was unfaithful to her ex-husband with Harry Styles-see magazine

The most desirable man in the world, according to The Rolling Stones magazine, is Harry Styles. The former member of one direction however, he seems to be engaged in a romantic relationship with the American actress and director Olivia Wilde, The same that the media have persecuted during the last year, without obtaining, until now, concrete statements from either of them in this regard. However, Olivia decided to talk about it and clear up any doubts about whether or not she was unfaithful to her now ex-husband, the actor Jason Sudeikis, with the British singer.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis split two years ago. They had two daughters Photo: Getty Images

Wilde, who was the previous week with Harry and part of the cast of the film Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice festival, he gave a talk to Vanity Fair and there, he finally cleared up the doubts about his sentimental life.

She was or was not unfaithful to her ex-husband Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles

According to the actress, who became popular several years ago with her role as a doctor in Dr House, when she met singer Harry Styles, and her marriage to Jason Sudeikis, with whom she had two children, was deteriorating. The two decided to break up definitively in 2020.

It was last year when it transpired that she began an affair with Harry and the questions arose… “The idea of ​​m… that I left Jason for Harry is totally wrong,” said the now 38-year-old director. “Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. My relationship with the father of my children did not end overnight. It was a very bumpy road, ”she also indicated that her marriage ended before the pandemic broke out, that is, by March 2020 they were no longer together.

“Once it became clear that living together was no longer good for children, it became something responsible not to cohabit,” he mentioned in what became the first concrete statements about his personal life. “For our children it is better to act as friends who live in different houses,” said the also mother of Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

Both Harry and Olivia have chosen to stay away from the media, at least as far as their romance is concerned, the only reference that there was from her about her now boyfriend, Styles, was a publication she made in February of 2021 when he agreed to work on the newly released movie. At that time, according to what was said by the also actress, they were only united by this particular project. Wilde uploaded a photo of Harry sitting in the car with his back to her on her Instagram and wrote a whole dedication. “Little known fact: Most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led movies. The industry has raised them to believe that it diminishes their power (and financial worth) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get funding for movies centered around female stories. No kidding, it’s hard to find actors who recognize why it might be worth allowing a woman to keep the spotlight. Enter: @harrystyles our “Jack”. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow the brilliant @florencepugh to take center stage as our “Alice,” but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and impressed us every day with his talent, warmth and ability to drive backwards,” she wrote, praising the singer’s role in a film about women.

“It’s very tempting to correct a false narrative,” Olivia said in the interview as a way of explaining that she is not interested in going out to corroborate rumors. “But think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you. All you care about is what is real, what you love, and who you love,” she concluded.

