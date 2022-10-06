Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and the controversy surrounding ‘Don’t worry darling’ at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival has become the stage for conflicts and tensions between Olivia Wilde, her leading lady Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and even new statements from Shia LeBeouf, who has been out of the project since almost the beginning.

‘Don’t worry darling‘ is the second tape of Olivia Wilde as director, a drama whose protagonists are Florence Pugh and Harry Styleswho play Alice and Jack Chambers, a marriage that seems to be in a dream life, but which Alice begins to question, revealing dark secrets.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde started a relationship

The shooting of ‘Don’t worry darling‘ was marked by rumors of a romantic relationship between Harry Styles Y Olivia Wildewho at that time was still married to Jason Sudeikis, known for his leading role in ‘Ted Lasso’, and from whom he separated in November 2020.

Although after the end of the marriage with Sudeikis, Olivia kept her relationship with Styles private, the couple was the protagonist of various pink press news.

“I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena. We both go to great lengths to protect our relationship; I think it’s from experience, but also from deep love,” he said. .

The bad relationship between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh

Since the beginning of the project, Florence Pugh was chosen to be the protagonist of ‘Don’t worry darling‘. However, and despite the fact that Florence is very active in networks when promoting the projects in which she is involved, she has remained silent in front of the tape directed by Olivia Wilde.

During the film’s press conference at the Venice Film FestivalWilde said that the absence of Pugh (who despite being the protagonist was not with the cast at the prestigious festival) was due to the fact that she was recording the sequel to “Dune”.

“Florence is such a powerhouse, and we’re so grateful that she’s able to come out and share with us tonight, even though she’s in the middle of production on the movie ‘Dune.’ As a director I know how upsetting it is to lose an actor even for a day, so I am very grateful to her and Denis Villeneuve for helping us. We are delighted to be able to celebrate her work tonight. I can’t say I’m honored enough to have her as the lead, she’s amazing in the movie.”

Within minutes of this statement, Florence arrived in Venice to be part of the red carpet and screening, which drew four minutes of lukewarm applause from the audience.

Shia LaBeouf’s departure

At the beginning of the project, Olivia Wilde had considered Shia LaBeouf, whom we know from the ‘Transformers’ saga, but was replaced at the start of filming by Harry Styles.

Last August, Wilde told in an interview for Variety that he had to say goodbye to the actor because he was not suitable for the humor of the film.

“His process was not adequate for the spirit that I demand in my productions. It has a process that somehow seems to require combative energy, and I personally don’t think it’s conducive to getting good performances… My responsibility is to protect the production and cast. That was my job,” she added.

However, days later. LaBeouf stated that he was not fired as Wilde claimed, but rather that he resigned.

“You and I know the reasons for my departure. I gave up on your film because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse. I’ve included as a reminder the screenshots of our text message exchange that day and my text message to Tobey…

I never got fired, Olivia. And while I fully understand the appeal of pushing that story because of the current social landscape, the social currency that it brings. It is not the truth,” she stated in an email to the publication.

Harry Styles and Chris Pine: More conflict?

The projection of the tape in the Venice Film Festival led to more controversy: supposedly Harry Styles would have spit at Chris Pine, part of the cast. However, the situation has not been confirmed by any of the artists.

