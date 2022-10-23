Olivia Wilde gets a message from Jason Sudeikis’ ex?

If anyone has been involved in controversy in recent months, that has been Olivia Wilde. What would have started out as an amicable parting with Jason Sudeikis, would begin to raise suspicions when the actress began a relationship with Harry Styles, star of the tape she was directing. It was precisely the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling that would shake the waves and start new rumors to which she would respond, involving herself in a long sequence of statements. When it seemed that this controversy had been left behind, it was not anticipated that a former nanny of her children would take the floor, narrating how the separation between Wilde and Sudeikis took place. In a move that was not expected given the differences that they have shown publicly, the actors decided to form a united front and give a joint response, establishing that everything that was said in the exposé was a slander. Despite this, Olivia added fuel to the fire by sharing an Instagram story that referred to one of the most unlikely aspects of the interview -the famous salad and its dressing-, before which a surprising comment was made, the one that Sudeikis’s ex-girlfriend apparently does.

In the accounts of the nanny, who asked to remain anonymous in her interview with the Dailymail, highlighted an episode in which Sudeikis had allegedly tried to prevent Olivia from leaving the house they shared with a salad prepared for Harry. The incident that seems the most mundane, apparently had a special meaning, as the woman revealed that the breakup would have been due to the relationship that Olivia began with the interpreter of Watermelon Sugar. Of course, social networks immediately viralized the fact, asking for the recipe for the dressing that had caused such an agitated episode between the ex-partner to be revealed. In a move that fueled the fire, Olivia shared an image from Nora Ephron’s book Heartburn in an Instagram story, in which a salad recipe could be seen on one of the pages.

The ‘response’ from Jason’s ex

Without anyone seeing it coming, Keeley Hazell, who dated Sudeikis on and off, decided to share her own chapter from this very book, and although it might seem like the most innocent thing at first, when you read the sentences she underlined, it’s clear that the message had a dedication. “Vera said, ‘Why do you feel like you have to turn everything into a story?’ So I told him why, ‘Because if I tell the story, I control the version. Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I’d rather you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt so much. Because if I tell the story, I can go on with it.’”

Interestingly, Keeley’s post seems to reveal more of Olivia’s story than might be anticipated, as the page on which this sentence appears, in which the protagonist tries to explain why controlling the narrative is so important, is the same on which reads the now controversial salad recipe.

Hazell and Sudeikis’ Brief Relationship

Following his controversial breakup with Olivia, it was first reported in February 2021 that Jason had been seen with Keeley, and they broke up last May after just over a year of an on-and-off relationship. It is known that they met in 2014, when she participated in the film Horrible Bosses 2, in which Jason also appeared. In 2020, Hazell was invited to participate in Ted Lasso, the successful series in which Sudeikis works.

Olivia and Jason’s joint statement

Following the publication of their former nanny’s interview, the actors decided to put their differences aside and shared with Page Six the joint statement: “As parents, it is incredibly troubling to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make accusations. so false and insulting about us publicly. Her 18 month campaign of harassment against us as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues has reached this unfortunate point. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that she chooses to leave our family alone.”

