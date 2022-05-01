Entertainment

Olivia Wilde gets citation for custody of her children during the presentation of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Director and actress Olivia Wilde received some uncomfortable news in the middle of the presentation of her new film, Don’t Worry Darling, at CinemaCon.

According to specialized film media, such as Deadline and Tomatazos, it was reported that Wilde was talking about his new production, starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, when he received a yellow envelope signed as confidential, opened it, read the first lines and closed it again.

Later it was learned that the envelope contained the custody papers for the children she had with Jason Sudeikis, her former partner, with whom she spent 10 years.

A Variety source said Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge” that Wilde would receive these documents during his presentation and assured that it was not the actor’s intention that his former partner be interrupted by the delivery. The source explained that the entire mess was the responsibility of the company that handles the legal documents.

