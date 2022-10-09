Olivia Wilde had a heated argument on the set of the movie ‘Don’t worry…

‘Don’t worry dear’ has become the movie of the moment, but not because of its success and box office receipts, but because of the endless controversies that have been generated as a result of its premiere in Venice. Spitting and screaming could define what the work environment was like on the set, although Olivia Wilde, director of the film, has done everything possible to deny all these rumors. Now, after an exhaustive investigation, it has been determined that Olivia Wilde did have a strong argument with Florence Pugh during the filming of the film.

According to ‘Vulture’, in January 2021 Pugh and Wilde had a heated shouting match on the film set, an unpleasant situation that became a routine dynamic between them throughout the months of recording. As it has been leaked, Florence Pugh had expressed her annoyance at the constant absences of Wilde, who was leaving her position as director of the film to spend time alone with Harry Styles, with whom she had begun an affair during the recording of the film, thus slowing down the filming process. This romance between Styles and Wilde took everyone by surprise, especially Jason Sudeikis, the then-husband of Olivia Wilde and a close friend of Pugh. Some sources close to the film environment stated that “Olivia and Harry disappeared”, in addition, the director had a very bad attitude with the rest of the cast, so Florence refused to speak to her again, and even tried to avoid contact. visual with the also actress to avoid a new dispute.

Shia LaBeouf’s departure from ‘Don’t worry dear’ increased tension on the set

In addition to the constant discussions with the protagonist of the film, Wilde was also involved in the alleged firing of Shia LaBeouf from the project.. However, the controversial actor indicated that he resigned from being part of the film of his own free will, so Wilde would be lying again. In addition, Shia’s departure caused many other actors to want to quit, especially Florence, who negotiated with Toby Emmerich of Warner to reach a financial agreement that would convince her not to leave the film. Faced with this series of new demands, Emmerich increased the salary of the main actors, but on the condition that these salaries should be on a par with the box office receipts.

Due to this series of internal problems, Warner executives were really upset with Olivia Wilde. “Olivia is either a crazy genius who figured out a way to make people more aware of the movie so that it can increase the box office or she doesn’t have any kind of self-esteem and awareness that she’s hurting her movie,” a source said. to the production team. However, through an official statement this has also been denied. “We are so proud of Olivia Wilde’s work on this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film, and we can’t wait to work with her again. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply false.”