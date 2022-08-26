Olivia Wilde publicly criticized her ex again for the bad time he put her through a few months ago while I was working. Now the actress accused Jason Sudeikis of trying to “sabotage” her by having her children’s custody documents handed over during her presentation at the CinemaCon event, and called the actor’s actions “appalling.”

Taking into account his defined personality, know his character here according to the Sun, which represents our identity, the Moon, which represents our emotions and the Ascendant that responds to our way of showing ourselves to the world. All this through the analysis of the artist’s Astral Chart, according to Astrology.

Olivia Wilde has a lousy relationship with her ex: What does Astrology say?

The actress was born on March 10 under the sign of Pisces, which defines her as a sensitive and caring woman.. Neptune, ruler of the water sign, represents love, intuition and the spiritual part. Olivia knew how to demonstrate her charismatic Piscean expression, as she has appeared in several television and film productions, including “The OC”.

The popular actress with feline eyebrows and a deep voice, actively participates in solidarity actions and is a political activist, as he is a contributing member of the “Artists for Peace and Justice” board. It is evident that Pisces rules his personality as he has also set the benchmark for various artists in the entertainment world.

Her moon sign is Gemini, which makes her a suitable person to build a career based on her innate histrionics. Gemini and her clear curiosity in this area, as Wilde wanted to become an actress since she was two years old. This moon in the sign of the twins responds to a communicative and curious mother, which is exactly what happens in her life, since she was raised by a producer and journalist mother.

Olivia has Cancer Ascendant, which makes her a family person who will not hesitate to do whatever it takes to protect his family. In this case, the impetus of a protective mother to the end was reflected in her statements to the international press regarding the handling of her ex sending custody documents for their children during a labor presentation: “The victims were children aged 8 and 5 years, and that’s very sad. And when my kids get dragged into that, it’s deeply painful.”

