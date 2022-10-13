Olivia Wilde hated the media storm around ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ — Radio Concierto Chile

The press tour of Don’t Worry Darling of Olivia Wilde was, to say the least, chaotic. In a new interview with Elle magazine, Wilde expressed disappointment in how the media took all the drama surrounding the film behind the scenes and “played it down to bite-sized TikTok spots.”

For months they circulated rumors that Wilde and his protagonist of Don’t Worry DarlingFlorence Pugh got into a fight on set. Social media users spent much of the film’s press tour looking for confirmation wherever they could find it, whether it was Pugh’s lack of social media promotion for the film or the fact that the duo kept the distances during the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Then the drama erupted around the Shia LaBeouf’s exit from the movie, with LaBeouf leaking a video of Wilde trying to get it back, despite Pugh’s clear reservations about working with him. And don’t forget the video in which Harry Styles allegedly spits on Chris Pine (The representatives of both deny that such an act took place).

What does Wilde think?

“Having been a household figure for a while…makes me well-equipped to have a Teflon exterior,” Wilde told Elle magazine. “But it also means you’re under a different kind of microscope. I have been struck by the media and how they pit women against each other.”

“It’s shocking to see so many untruths about yourself being marketed as facts”Wilde continued. “Florence made a very apt point of saying that we’re not signing up for a reality show. And I love that she said it that way, because it’s like the general public thinks that if you make something that you sell to the public, you’ve somehow accepted having your life ripped apart by a pack of wolves. No, that’s not part of the job description. It never was.”





