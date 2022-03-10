Olivia Wilde: How much is the fortune of the actress?

In the midst of all the success and fame, there are those who wonder how much is the heritage of their favorite artists, and this time we tell you the Olivia Wilde’s fortune.

It should be noted that the American actress obtained greater recognition for her roles in series such as “dr house” and “The OC”, although also for appearing in “Tron: The Legacy”.

The also director was born under the name of Olivia Jane Cockburn on New York the March 10, 1984but grew up in Washington DC.

In accordance with Celebrity Net Worthbegan acting studies in high school, in the Phillips Andover Academyin Massachusetts.

At that time, he changed his surname, from which he was inspired by the writer Oscar Wilde and, although he graduated in 2002, he enrolled in the Dublin Gaiety School of Actingcapital of Ireland.

However, he later moved to Los Angeles Californiaand began working at a casting agency and eventually made his television debut in the series “skin” in 2003.

Olivia Wilde’s fortune

According to the aforementioned website, which publishes the earnings of celebrities, the actress has a net worth of $20 millionthat is, some 420 million 323 thousand 800 Mexican pesos.

And it is that, when it became known, it was integrated into more projects in films such as ‘Conversations with other women’ and ‘Alpha Dog‘.

However, it was indr house“, a series in which Hugh Laurie is the protagonist, where the star got a great opportunity to give life to “Thirteen”.

In addition, her various performances led her to participate in different music videos such as “Stolen” by Dashboard Confessional and “Nice for What” by Drake.

In her role as director, which also increases her fortune, Olivia Wilde he has directed “No Love Like Yours” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and “Dark Necessities” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.