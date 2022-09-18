Entertainment

Olivia Wilde in San Sebastian confirms the trend in party dresses that Queen Letizia loves

Queen Letizia appeared this Friday, after celebrating her 50th birthday in privacy, at a concert organized by the Spanish Association against Cancer. She and she did it with a sequined dress and signed by Nina Ricci that turns social networks upside down.

Queen Letizia in a sequined dress by Nina Ricci.

Queen Letizia in a sequined dress by Nina Ricci.Gtres Online

A day later it was the turn of Olivia Wilde. The director and actress became the best dressed in San Sebastian with an emerald green design with halter neckline, a dress made with sequins that was spectacular. Both confirm that, as much as it weighs us down, sequins are a trend this fall. And that it is not a valid option only for Christmas and New Year’s Eve dinners,

Olivia Wilde at the San Sebastian festival

Olivia Wilde at the San Sebastian festival.Gtres Online

Sequins User Manual

If you have doubts about how you can wear this trend this fall, we have several options beyond a party:

A. Sequins on a guest dress

Zara sequin dress (69.95 euros).

Zara sequin dress (69.95 euros).

It is one of the most obvious options. Yes, you can go to an afternoon wedding in a sequined dress and become one of the most elegant. This design of Zara (69.95 euros), for example, meets all the requirements. How to wear it? Always with accessories in a minimal key to give this design all the prominence.

B. Sequins on an afternoon date, with jeans

Zara top with sequins.

Zara top with sequins.

If a dress, despite the approval of the trends, seems too much to you, try to get a sequined top. This particular model is signed by Zara (29.95 euros). Wear it with some wide jeans high waist and sandals and you will have an impeccable outfit for an afternoon date.

C. How to wear sequins for a dinner with friends

Sequin skirt signed by & Other Stories (99 euros).

Sequin skirt signed by & Other Stories (99 euros).

Do you have a dinner with friends and you dare with the trend? Then choose a sequined mini skirt like this one, signed by & Other Stories (99 euros). Combined with a white t-shirt and a black blazer, it confirms the best possible party look for this fall.

It may interest you

I’m a fashion editor and these are the 12 items I want to add to my wardrobe

I’m a fashion editor and these are the 12 items I want to add to my wardrobe

