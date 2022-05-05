Olivia Wilde is ‘convinced’ Jason Sudeikis ‘has problems’ with his relationship with Harry Styles

Apparently, Olivia Wilde is convinced that her ex, Jason Sudeikis “has problems” with her now dating Harry Styles.

According to an In Touch source. Jason disagrees with Olivia’s new romance.

“Olivia is convinced that Jason has a problem with her dating Harry and is being deliberately deceitful, so he still has a grudge against her because she moved in with Harry as soon as they broke up and is happy,” the source said.

According to the In Touch portal, Olivia received her children’s custody papers during CinemaCon, where she was seen on stage with a folder, but according to the source, Olivia was angry that they gave her the papers. in the event.

“Olivia didn’t know what the hell was going on when it happened and she was furious,” details the source.

“The way Olivia sees it, even if they were given to her offstage, it would have been embarrassing for her, because she was surrounded by fans, the press and her people.”

Olivia, who in addition to being an actress is also a film director, was engaged to Jason Sudeikis for seven years, before ending their relationship in November 2020. They share two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

The 38-year-old director of films like Booksmart began dating Harry Styles almost immediately after breaking up with Sudeikis.

The rumors of the relationship began in January 2021, when they were photographed together at the wedding of the manager of the interpreter of Sign of the times.

They met after Olivia directed the movie Don’t Worry Darling, where Harry shares credits with Florence Pugh, and was also in the direction of the former One Direction video clip, Watermelon Sugar.