Olivia Wilde jokes about her boyfriend Harry Styles’ acting career

ads

More about: harry styles Harry Styles used to feel ‘so embarrassed’ that people knew he had sex Harry Styles brings Lizzo for surprise Coachella performance Kendall Jenner and more celebs celebrate Coachella opening weekend Olivia Wilde dances and cheers for Harry Styles during Coachella 2022

Olivia Wilde jokingly referred to her boyfriend, Harry Styles, as “a promising actor” ahead of his new movie, “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The director, who met the singer in late 2020 when he cast him in the psychological thriller, made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon on Tuesday to unveil the highly anticipated first trailer.

Wilde, who cited “Inception,” “The Matrix” and “The Truman Show” as his influences for the film, called the project “ambitious” and described Styles’ performance as “a revelation.”

“[He’s] an up-and-coming actor with no other career that I know of,” he joked while speaking at the event at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The “Booksmart” director also teased that “Little Women” star Florence Pugh’s performance in “Don’t Worry Darling” is “something you have to see to believe,” adding, “You’re witnessing the birth of a full-blown movie star.” .”

Pugh, 26, plays 1950s housewife Alice, who lives with her husband, Jack, played by the 28-year-old One Direction alum, in a utopian experimental community.

Styles recently headlined the California music festival Coachella. Getty Images for Coachella

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could ever want,” Wilde, 38, continued in describing the film.

“Not only material things… but true love and friendship. What would it take for you to give up that perfect life? Are you willing to dismantle the system that is designed to serve the world?

After Wilde’s appearance at CinemaCon, Warner Bros. Pictures tweeted a still from the film showing Styles and Pugh cuddling in bed.

Styles stars in “Don’t Worry Darling” opposite Florence Pugh.Warner Bros.

Tuesday was a busy day for the “As It Was” singer, as he also debuted his new Better Homes and Gardens cover, in which he spoke candidly about his sexuality.

“I have been very open with my friends, but that is my personal experience, it is mine,” he said, reiterating that he has no plans to speak publicly about his sexual orientation.

“The whole point of where we should be heading, which is to be accepting of everyone and more open, is that it doesn’t matter, and it’s about not having to label everything, not having to clarify which boxes you’re ticking.”

The pair were first linked in January 2021. GC Images

Styles first sparked dating rumors with Wilde in January 2021 after Page Six posted exclusive photos of them at his agent’s wedding. Most recently, she was seen dancing through the crowd at Coachella while her boyfriend headlined the festival.

Wilde was previously engaged to “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares an 8-year-old son, Otis, and a 5-year-old daughter, Daisy.

ads