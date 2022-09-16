Olivia Wilde lands in Donostia

DANI SORIAZU Saint Sebastian Friday, September 16, 2022, 18:08



The stars are beginning to arrive little by little this Friday in Donostia for their appointment with Zinemaldia 2022. If in the morning it was Penélope Cruz’s turn, in the mid-afternoon, around 5:30 p.m., the other great star of this edition has landed : Olivia Wilde.

Upon her arrival in Donostia, the New York actress and director was especially friendly and dedicated almost ten minutes to the fans who had gathered at the doors of the Hotel María Cristina. She with them she has wasted sympathy, has distributed autographs and has made dozens of ‘selfies’.

The American director and actress arrives at the San Sebastian Film Festival to present her film ‘Don’t worry darling’, which will compete in the Perlak category, and which was presented out of competition in the official section of the Venice Festival.

In the Italian city, Wilde could be seen with his partner, the British singer and actor Harry Styles, who has not been seen in San Sebastian at the moment.