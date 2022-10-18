Olivia Wilde looks elegant in a black dress with a daring neckline

Olivia Wilde wore her most daring dress during the annual gala of ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration, held in Los Angeles.

She commanded attention on the red carpet when she arrived dressed in a revealing v neckline dress

The design was a top with triangular cutouts on the chest, thin straps and a bare back; For its part, the skirt had a puffed style with draped details at the waist.

combined the outfits with black stiletto heels, several gold bracelets with pearls, juicy earrings and discreet rings.

She defined her beauty with a makeup base that gave her skin a porcelain effect, lipstick nakeda fine cat eyes, pink shopping and blush peach color on cheekbones; while her blonde hair was shown parted in the middle and wavy locks.

Photo: AP

Olivia attended the gala organized by the magazine ELLE Women In Hollywood dwhere the most outstanding and brilliant women dedicated to film, television and music in the industry are listed and recognized.

Besides the actressother stars of great relevance attended, such as HaileyBieber, Sidney Sweeney and Anne Hathaway.

Before being invited to the gala, Wilde participated in one of the special covers of the publication where she spoke about her work in acting and directing and how she combines her busy schedule with her personal life and raising her children.

“People assume that I have abandoned my children, as if my children were somewhere in a hot car without me,” he said, adding that he has an agreement with his ex Jason Sudeikis about sharing the care and upbringing of children Otis and Daisy.

Her statements about her family come after facing claims that she cheated on Jason with Harry Styles. In an interview with Vanity Fair she said: “The whole idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate.”

“Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very bumpy road and we officially dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.”

Photo: EFE

Wilde’s family nanny revealed exclusively to Daily Mail the way in which the then couple separated and according to their claims, Styles was one of the main causes.

According to the woman, Olivia was unfaithful to Jason shortly before starting the project. Don’t Worry Darlingin which Harry acts and which she directs.

Suspicions about infidelity arose before Olivia and Jason finished, in fact she was normally absent at home and argued that her disappearances for days were due to work and the pandemic.

“She stopped spending time at home and her argument was that the work was exhausting and that since there were constantly Covid-19 infections, she did not want to put her children in danger,” said the nanny.

He added that Sudeikis found out about the infidelity when he read various messages that Styles sent to Olivia.

“One Monday morning I came back from my weekend off and he couldn’t stop crying. I still didn’t know what had happened. But after getting the kids ready, Jason came upstairs, having coffee but still crying, and he told me that Olivia had left him,” he added.

MA