Olivia Wilde: marrying a prince who almost killed her father, her curious fight with Mick Jagger and a judicial notification at the most inopportune moment

The race of Olivia Wilde It may have developed gradually, but she always knew that her place was in the world of art. It was not for nothing that she decided one day to change her surname -Cockburn- to the one she currently bears, in homage to the writer Oscar Wilde. On the other hand, the actress and director was always a very curious person thanks to her parents, the producer of 60 minutess Leslie Redlich and the journalist Andrew Cockburn, who had also been raised in a family of novelists.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles in Soho, London; recently the couple was overflown by rumors of pregnancy Neil Mockford – GC Images

His film debut came in the comedy the girl next door in 2004 and since then the offers have not stopped, with excellent roles in films like drinking buddies by Joe Swanberg and meadowland by Reed Morano, two benchmarks in independent cinema who, in a way, pushed her to become a filmmaker. In 2019 he premiered the extraordinary comedy night of the nerds , an infallible debut feature, and Do not worry honey, his second feature film, will hit our theaters in September with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles – current partner of the actress and director – as protagonists.

Here we look back at five resonant moments in the life of Olivia Wilde.

Olivia Wilde and her then-husband, Tao Ruspoli David Livingston – Getty Images North America

Although with Jason Sudeikis had her longest relationship -and two children as a result of it-, the actress married only once. Olivia was 19 years old when she accepted the marriage proposal of the Italian Prince Tao Ruspoli, with whom she had been dating for six months. Tao was far from opulence, since his desire was to become a director and musician.

In 2003, the couple married on a school bus in Washington and with only two witnesses. “ Everyone expected him to pick me up in a limousine or take me to a yacht, but he showed up with his sandals and his hair tousled and no one could believe he was a prince ”, Olivia told in dialogue with the publication Women’s Health. However, the impromptu wedding came at a cost to Wilde’s family, as his father had a heart attack which fortunately recovered over time.

“I was carried away by a wave of romanticism and by that overwhelming feeling that I was going to build a family,” added the actress about her bond with the member of the Italian aristocratic family. In 2011, Wilde filed for divorce from Ruspoli citing “irreconcilable differences.” and in the division of assets an agreement was reached between the parties under total secrecy.

Simultaneously, Olivia’s fame grew (her time in the series House caught the attention of Hollywood) and, at a party Saturday night Live, the same year of their divorce, would fall in love with Jason Sudeikis .

Olivia Wilde and George Clooney met when the actress was a teenager and the actor encouraged the actress to be a political activist Collage

Olivia Wilde’s adolescence was not common and this was largely due to the work of her parents. Leslie and Andrew were highly respected figures in the journalistic field, and their multiple connections led them to gather well-known figures in the family home. Therefore, little Olivia began to meet actors, writers and musicians without knowing that in the future she would cross paths with them again in other circumstances. One of those personalities was George Clooney.

The actor-director not only met frequently with Wilde’s parents but, being the protagonist of the feature film written by Andrew and Leslie, The peacemaker, was receiving a visit from family on the set of the 1997 Mimi Leder film co-starring Nicole Kidman. Thus, Olivia began to taste the details of the filming process, and later she would remember that meeting with Clooney as “very warm and pleasant”.

“This was a person that I admired very much, and he seemed very warm and elegant to me,” Wilde said in Town&Country. On the other hand, the actress stated that at that time she listened carefully as the Oscar winner and his father discussed political topics. “ He could see it from that place, he had a wide knowledge of current affairs, he did not speak from the place of famous ”, expressed Olivia, who years later would develop her political activism.

Olivia Wilde declared that her platonic love is Angelina Jolie Collage

Wilde’s private life began to gain notoriety in recent years due to his separation from Sudeikis and his courtship with Styles. In fact, in recent weeks, the version that the actress would be pregnant with her partner resonated strongly, although neither party spoke about it. In any case, before this media turmoil that she is experiencing, Wilde’s romances were brief and she always lived them with a low profile.

Following her divorce from Ruspoli, the actress was seen with Ryan Gosling holding hands at a Kentucky aquarium, dining at an Ohio restaurant and also at a after party of the Golden Globes. The relationship with the actor was as brief as the one he would later establish with Justin Timberlake his partner in the movie The price of tomorrow.

Nevertheless, when the post Women’s Health asked him about who his real crush from Hollywood [ese “amor platónico”]Wilde did not hesitate: “ Angelina Jolie before anyone else. She is a woman who went through a lot of things, who does not care what they say about her and who forged her own path, she is my crush number one ”, declared the actress and director.

Olivia Wilde and Mick Jagger, protagonists of a funny anecdote Collage

One of the funniest anecdotes that Olivia usually shares about those years in which her parents organized celebrations with famous figures has as its protagonist Mick jagger. The front man of the Rolling Stones was also close friends with the Cockburns, so it was not surprising to see him at several of their parties.

At a dinner that the musician shared with Andrew and Leslie, Olivia approached the table very angry and “challenged” him at just five years old. According to the actress, little Wilde would have been annoyed if Jagger had taken her chair and asked him to leave. “No, you’re the one who has to go to sleep,” she replied. rockstar.

“It ended up becoming a running joke when I talk to my mother,” Wilde said. “Every so often he asks me: ‘Remember that time Mick Jagger put you to sleep?’. It’s still a joke we make on each other.”

Olivia Wilde, at the moment in which she received the legal documents of her ex Twitter Capture

For many years, Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were one of the most established couples in a fickle industry. It all came to an end in 2020, after nine years of relationship and two children together, Otis Alexander -born in 2014- and Daisy Josephine -in 2016-. The year after the breakup, Wilde began to appear with Harry Styles and Sudeikis was quick to react with curious statements to the press.

In dialogue with the magazine gq, the actor of ted lasso He assured that he is still “trying to find out what happened” so that this decision has been reached, suggesting that the breakup was not by mutual agreement. “I will better understand why [nos separamos] in one year, a little better in two and much better in five”, he shot. According to Sudeikis, he still feels puzzled about how their relationship “went from a book to a chapter to a paragraph to a word to a doodle.”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis started dating in 2011 and got engaged two years later, though they never walked down the aisle.

They were in that turbulence when at the end of April, at CinemaCon, the event organized by the National Association of American Film Owners in which advances of films seeking distribution are revealed, Wilde showed the first images of Do not worry honey and was unexpectedly interrupted: a man in a suit handed her an envelope that said “Personal and Confidential”. Olivia thought it was a script until she saw the papers, but she professionally continued the presentation. After a while, it was learned that he had received some legal documents sent by Sudeikis’s lawyers, linked to the custody of his two children .