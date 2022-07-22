Olivia Wilde – Martin Cid Magazine

Olivia Wilde is an American actress, filmmaker, and activist. She has directed the critically acclaimed comedy booksmart (2019) and the thriller Don’t Worry Darling (2022).

He adopted the surname Wilde inspired by the Irish author Oscar Wilde and in honor of the writers in his family. She is the daughter of the famous journalists Leslie Cockburn Y Andrew CockburnWilde.

His career in the film industry began in 2003

His career in the film industry began in 2003. He gained public recognition for his role in the television series The OC (2004-2005), in which he played Alex Kelly. He subsequently appeared in several movies and in an off-Broadway production. Between 2007 and 2011 Wilde played an internist in the medical drama series House. She had the leading role in the HBO series Vinyl (2016). A year later she made her debut in the 1984 Broadway production, playing the role of Julia.

Olivia Wilde: Director

She made her directorial debut with a series of short films, Free Hugs (2011). Since then he has directed several documentaries, including Body Team 12which in 2015 won the award for best documentary short film at the Tribeca Film Festival and was nominated for an Oscar for best documentary.

In 2016 he directed the short documentary Us Women. With booksmart (2019) won critical acclaim.

His latest work will be released shortly. It’s about the thriller Don’t Worry Darlingwhich she directs and in which she also plays the role of a 1950s housewife. The series stars Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh.

In MCM we have seen it in To Watcher (2018), Richard Jewell (2019), The Change (2011) and some other.

Other Facts

Born March 10, 1984

Birthplace New York City

When I kiss a girl for a role, people think she’s sexy. But if two guys kiss, suddenly there is a reaction. It is a double standard.

Many people assume that women of a certain age who are not unattractive have no excuse for not having a perfect life. But you can have an emotional charge that drags you like cement blocks tied to your feet.

Video: Olvia Wilde directs herself for Vogue