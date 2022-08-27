Olivia Wilde net worth: What is the fortune of the actress and director?

Olivia Wilde She is an American actress and director born in New York on March 10, 1984 under the name of Olivia Jane Cockburn. Her parents were journalists and her grandfather on her father’s side, claud cockburn, was a prominent British novelist and journalist. Wilde has American and Irish nationalities.

She graduated from high school, but before that she changed her last name from Cockburn to Wilde, inspired by the writer Oscar Wilde. It was accepted in Bard College from New York, but she kept trying to live her dream as an actress, so she kept postponing her enrollment and eventually ended up attending the Gaiety School of Acting from Dublin.

Olivia Wilde’s career

Olivia Wilde made her television debut in 2003 in six episodes of the Fox series ‘Skin‘ and that same year he had his first performance on the big screen, with the film ‘The Girl Next Door‘.

Perhaps his first big break came when he joined the cast of the acclaimed television series “House“, where he played Remy “Thirteen” Hadley, appearing in 81 episodes of the series.

In 2010 and 2011 he participated in two of his biggest box office successes, the films “Tron: Legacy“in 2010 and”In Time” in 2011, with nearly $600 million raised between the two.

His career picked up from that moment, starring in several audiovisual projects but also producing several of them, and in 2019 he launched to direct a film for the first time, but unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic delayed his plans, his film “Don’t Worry Darling“, which features her boyfriend Harry StylesIt will be released this September.

What is Olivia Wilde’s net worth?

According to ‘Celebrity Net Worth‘, Olivia Wilde has a estimated net worth of $25 million.

In 2011, he bought a $2.3 million property in Los Angeles, selling the property for $2.2 million two years later.

During her 10-year marriage to Jason Sudeikisthe couple bought a row house in Brooklyn for about $6.5 million in 2014, then also bought a house in Silver Lake for $3.5 million in 2019.