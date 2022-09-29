Olivia Wilde on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, the Unfounded Rumors (and Everything Else)

In an email after Venice—when they go down, we go up—Wilde insists, he told me: “Venice was a real whirlwind, from the minute I got on the first boat and went through the canals, to the moment I saw the Great Canal and Saint Mark’s Basilica, passing by the sign of Do not worry dear towering over the Lido. It was like a dream come true. Being together with my team and showing the film to an audience made up of film lovers was truly awe inspiring. See how Arianne [Phillips] winning the Pasión Campari award was incredible. I was so proud of her, Katie Byron, our production designer, who was there with us, and Matty Libatique, our amazing cinematographer. We have spent so many moments in this cinematic family, that it meant a lot to me to celebrate it all together that night.”

A source told me privately that Wilde was devastated by what happened at the Venice Film Festival, but, as with the unpleasant surprise at CinemaCon, she had a job to do and she did it. Ironically, even the film’s mixed reviews singled out Pugh’s magnetic performance, as does Wilde, who, as director and producer, spent three years burning with desire to introduce her film to the world.

“You learn something important from every mistake,” Wilde told me in London. “Everything is like a chapter or a page. As you get older, the transience of emotional states becomes apparent. And it comforts you to know that the only thing that lasts are the lessons you learn from each moment. Every day it becomes clearer to me that the most fucked up and complicated parts of life are the ones that make you a better person, a better mother, a better friend and a better artist.”

Internet gossips will no doubt be relieved to learn that Wilde’s priority remains his children. “There is nothing that is more important to me,” she says. “I love driving them to school every morning. I love making pancakes for them. I love putting them to bed every night. They are my best friends.” He credits his children with giving him strength in the face of public scrutiny: “We find more strength in protecting others than protecting ourselves. I think I’m able to put up with all the nonsense because I protect them.”

Wilde is set to direct a handful of movies: a feature documentary, his first, about the legendary Los Angeles rink Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, a secret Marvel project, and a film about Kerri Strug and the tense world of gymnastics.

He currently has no plans to act again, although he could change if he found the right script. She has always been annoyed that actresses have to quietly disappear after 40. “How do you eat that that the more experience I have, the less I’m worth?” She wonders. “Because as an actress, the older you are, the fewer opportunities you have. When you lead, the more experience you have, the more value you have. You want to be Agnes Varda. You want people to think, ‘Oh, when you turn 80, you’re going to be so hot.’”

Article published by Vanity Fair United States and translated by Isabel Escribano Bourgoin. access the original here.