Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh’s “Wise” Commentary on Don’t Worry Darling’s “Falsehoods”

Olivia Wilde hasn’t stopped debunking rumors of an on-set fight between her and the star of her new movie, Florence Pugh.

the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling, which Wilde directed, was overshadowed by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, from Shia LaBeouf denying he was fired from the project to Harry Styles appearing to spit on Chris Pine (something Wilde has denied).

talking to the magazine she As part of her series on women in Hollywood, Wilde reaffirmed her denial of animosity between her and Pugh, calling the rumors “untrue.”

“This film tries to ask important questions, but [la perspectiva es] ‘We better distract ourselves with this sideshow,’” said the director, who also stars in the film.

“Having been a well-known figure for a while…makes me well-equipped to have a Teflon exterior. But it also means that they are looking at you through a different kind of lens. The way in which the media sows conflicts among women has caught my attention.”

He continued: “It is shocking to see so many untruths about oneself broadcast as fact.”

Wilde once again praised Pugh, who was praised by critics for her role as Alice Chambers in the psychological thriller.

“She is very generous in her acting in every scene. She makes everyone around her better,” Wilde said. “Florence made a very wise comment that we weren’t booked for a reality show.”

“And I love that he put it that way, because it’s like the general public feels that if you make something that you sell to the public, you’ve somehow accepted that your life is going to be torn apart by a pack of wolves. No, that’s not really part of the job description. It was never like this”.

Pugh has not commented openly on the reported fight, something that has fueled rumors as the actress has had a vocal presence on social media.

However, Pugh recently shared a series of photos on Instagram of the film’s cast and crew, writing in the caption of the photo, “I will forever be grateful” for their time on the film.

Don’t Worry Darling it’s already in theaters.