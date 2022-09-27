Olivia Wilde premieres ‘Don’t worry, dear’: “We still live within the patriarchy”

Fernando Munoz CONTINUE Fernando Munoz Updated: 09/23/2022 01:07 a.m.

Save



Related news

Being in front of Olivia Wilde in a suite and seeing how she, all eyes and infinite smile, makes a cohort of attendees dance with a gesture makes it impossible to think of a phrase that is not a cliché: Olivia Wilde is capable of illuminating, just with her presence , a room. Actually, quite a festival. An entire city.

In San Sebastián, all eyes were on her at every step, whether it was in the hotel corridors, on the red carpet or on the way to the photocall in front of the beach. Not even the cloud of controversy that drags the film he directs, ‘Don’t worry, dear’, overshadowed his visit. And it was not easy, with his press team imploring not to ask about his private life – according to Hollywood magazines, on the set he gave free rein to her passion with Harry Styles.

But Olivia Wilde, professional as only those who succeed in Hollywood know how to be (something that some Spanish director could try to copy), gave her best version in the interviews, without speaking, of course, about anything other than ‘Don’t worry, Dear’. An almost political treatise (although it is commercial and will be at the Oscars) about masculinity. To do so, she travels to the fifties and fabled that the American dream has worked: they, all blondes and lofty housewives, and they, elegant businessmen with a convertible at the door of the chalet.

—The film has that idealized image of the fifties, but then it has a very powerful discourse against nostalgia…

—I think there is something very problematic with nostalgia, and that even politicians use it often. When we made this movie, Trump was president and he was saying “Make America Great Again.” That got me thinking… What do you mean by ‘again’ [con otra vez]? What are those times that you would like to return to? It’s clear that what she wanted was to put women back in the role they played in the 1950s, when what they could do was very limited. It’s interesting that that time seduces us so much, in terms of iconography, and still inspires us a lot in fashion, in movies, music, photographs of the time… That was kind of the point, we wanted to unpack nostalgia to ask ourselves what we are willing to sacrifice to live in an idealized world.

—From the title, that ‘Don’t worry, dear’, there is a criticism of paternalism. Does Hollywood still exist or has it changed?

—Yes, it’s still there, we still live under the patriarchy. The idea of ​​condescension in that title line, ‘Don’t worry, darling,’ is don’t ask questions, move on, it’s all right… And it’s our responsibility to fight that. I understand that it is also attractive to say: please take care of me, I am not going to ask questions and I am only going to allow myself to escape with a few distractions. Because few people are willing to question the system that serves them, they do not want to be revolutionaries in history.

«There is something very problematic with nostalgia, even politicians use it»

-You also cry out in the film against that generation that is educated with YouTube videos…

—The problem with the internet is that it allows very closed communities to be generated in a place where it is very easy to be absorbed by the world. Obama was talking about the separate universes of disinformation, and with the YouTube algorithm you can limit your knowledge of the world because they are dedicated to reinforcing your beliefs with the algorithm. That’s what I find really problematic, because [consumir esos vídeos] It can leave you with the feeling of not being part of the world, of being resentful against society, and many people have reasons to feel that way, but the internet makes them fall into a kind of rabbit hole where communities are formed that can be very dangerous. The Internet, not only in its most violent corners but everywhere, worries me because it has the ability to create its own truth without a source to verify data… It is an echo chamber to reinforce what you already think.

—What has it been like jumping from a comedy like your first feature to this thriller?

—After ‘Super Nerds’ they offered me the opportunity to shoot many films, especially comedies. I wanted to do something different. I love psychological thrillers. So when I saw this project, I thought it could be something to really get into, and I could challenge myself in some way… It was as challenging as I expected.

The film is visually very impressive.

—It has been a lot of fun making such ambitious decisions at the level of production design, photography… We had an incredible group, a work team that was constantly inspired by the challenge of doing something daring and unexpected. There were great moments of inspiration, like when I told the cinematographer that I wanted to shoot the nightmares in black and white, or when they brought in these amazing dancers who were so willing to go all the way… Or when we created this house so beautiful, that it is very difficult to do. It was so well done that it took the publisher three weeks to realize it wasn’t real.

See them

comments