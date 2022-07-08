Olivia Wilde receives legal documents about the custody of her children on stage

Olivia Wilde credit:Bang Showbiz

This Tuesday Olivia Wilde attended the CinemaCon held at the Caesars Palace hotel in Las Vegas to present the trailer for her new film as director, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, in which she worked with her current boyfriend Harry Styles.

Her intervention at the event was interrupted by an unexpected event: the actress and filmmaker received legal documents on stage related to the custody of the two children she has with her former husband Jason Sudeikis. As she addressed the audience, a woman approached her and placed a manila envelope in her hands that she clearly did not expect from her because she reacted by asking, “Is this for me?”

Olivia opened the envelope on the spot and, after a quick glance at its contents, continued talking as if nothing had happened. The time and place chosen to deliver these papers to him is quite surprising because until now her separation from her ex had taken place without any type of confrontation between them, but apparently Sudeikis was not aware of what had happened. it was going to happen The choice was made by the company in charge of managing the sending of this type of document.