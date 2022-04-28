Olivia Wilde receives legal documents from Jason Sudeikis in full CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde lived one of the most uncomfortable moments of his career during the presentation of his film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘, on the CinemaCon.

The director was introducing his next premiere, which will be starred by his current partner, Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Chris Pine; when a man approached the stage to hand him a yellow envelope with the legend “Personal and Confidential”.

Olivia, puzzled, received the envelope asking if it was for her. Later, he commented that it was “too mysterious” and that he would “open it now”. “Is this a script? Okay, I get it…”, were his words when opening and looking at the content on stage.

without saying more, Olivia sealed the envelope and continued with the introduction of her psychological thriller film.

You may also be interested: Andrew Garfield temporarily withdraws from acting: “I want to be normal”

Olivia Wilde receives legal documents from Jason Sudeikis on stage

As expected, social media They did not let the moment pass and the mystery of the envelope quickly became a trend.

Today, one day after the event, DEADLINE has confirmed that what you received Olivia Wilde They were some legal documents by his ex-partner, Jason Sudeikis, regarding the custody of his children.

Although the celebrities never got to tie marriage ties, The now ex-partner shares two children. Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis they broke up in 2020 and, months later, The filmmaker began a romantic relationship with Harry Styles, this, after falling in love on the recordings of ‘Don’t Worry Darling‘, film that will be released in September of this year.