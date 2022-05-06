Entertainment

Olivia Wilde receives the legal documentation of the custody of her children… in the middle of the presentation of her film!

An awkward and unexpected chapter

Today, Olivia Wilde is one of the most promising directors in Hollywood. ‘Booksmart’ (2019), his first film, was acclaimed by audiences and critics, so Don’t Worry Darling, his second film, was eagerly awaited.



What happens in Las Vegas, is known all over the world…

After three years, the time had finally come for the presentation of his new work on the stage of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, which hosts CinemaCon. Who was going to tell him that a brown envelope was going to annoy his moment.



‘Personal and Confidential’

Everything has happened very fast. A woman has approached the stage and has given Olivia Wilde a giant brown envelope that read ‘Personal and Confidential’, as she has reported ‘dead line‘.



Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine

Surprised, Olivia Wilde has looked inside and, as if nothing, has followed the presentation. Nobody knew what was in the envelope, until ‘Deadline’ has confirmed it: it was the legal documentation on the agreement for the custody of her two children (Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine) in common with Jason Sudeikis



Wasn’t there another time?

Yes, the legal team of the protagonist of ‘Ted Lasso’ has chosen the presentation of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ to deliver crucial documentation on the personal and family future of Oliva Wilde



the style effect

Is it possible that the presence of Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde’s current partner, as the protagonist of the film, had something to do with the awkward moment?



almost a decade together

It should be remembered that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis began dating in November 2011 and, at the end of 2020, to everyone’s surprise, they announced their separation. Soon after, the actress and director was already in a new relationship with Harry Styles, whom she had met on the set.



‘Don’t Worry Darling’

By the way, a film that will hit theaters on September 23, 2022 and that, in addition to Harry Styles, will feature Florence Pugh or Chris Pine, among others.



Unexpected script twist

What was the first sentimental bombshell of 2021 in Hollywood seemed already calm and resolved, but this new twist in the script puts the matter back on the front page of media around the world.



“That depends only on the delivery company”

“He had no prior knowledge of the time or place where the envelope was going to be delivered. That depends only on the delivery company and he would never approve of the delivery being in such an inappropriate way,” the source says.



What do the experts say?

But of course, the same ‘People’ magazine has spoken with a lawyer specialized in family matters, David Glass, who assures that it is “very unlikely” that Jason Sudeikis did not know the details of the delivery.



“Forced to share this kind of details with the client”

“If you are going to go so far as to do it publicly, in such a humiliating way for the other party, I do not understand that the client does not have knowledge. As a lawyer, you are obliged to share these types of details with your client,” he says.



Security before everything?

And of course, then there is the room at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas where the presentation took place and in which, as stated by ‘Deadline’, everyone who entered had to have their ticket, so the courier had to buy hers. That is, it will be easy to identify.

Photo: Unsplash – Kathy Mars



He handed her the envelope

On the other hand, there is the issue of security. And it is that, being reductionists, a stranger with an envelope in her hand, approached Olivia Wilde to the point of giving it to her. Things could have been worse.



Reassessing concepts

“We have never had an incident where a delegate approached the stage without being authorized, so we are re-evaluating security processes,” CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser told ‘Deadline’.



And now that?

What seems clear is that, after this incident, the relationship between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis is going to be greatly strained. Of course, we will have to wait for a new episode to know what happens.

The most expensive divorces in Hollywood



