Olivia Wilde responds to accusations that she has abandoned her children

Olivia Wilde credit:Bang Showbiz

Olivia Wilde has responded to criticism and social network users who have questioned her way of raising her children.

The director and star of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ recently gave an interview to ELLE magazine in which she addressed the challenges she has faced to protect her children from the public eye.

“I share custody of my kids with my ex,” said Wilde, who has 8-year-old son Otis and 6-year-old daughter Daisy with her former partner, Jason Sudeikis. “If I am photographed without my children, people assume that I have abandoned them, as if my children were somewhere in a hot car without me.”

The star explained that people share assumptions about her presence as a mother, adding, “They claim that I have abandoned my role as a mother.”

However, the filmmaker explained that the real reason people don’t see their children much in the media or in paparazzi photos is that she specifically strives to keep them out of the spotlight and out of the target. photographers.

“Do you know why they don’t see me with my children? Because I don’t let them be photographed,” Olivia said. “Do you know how far I go to protect my children from being seen by everyone?” she added.

During his lengthy interview, Wilde also addressed the drama surrounding his recent film and the feeling that many people feel that celebrities somehow owe them access to their personal lives.

“It’s shocking to see so many untruths about yourself being marketed as facts,” he said. “Florence [Pugh] He made a very accurate comment when he said that we did not sign up for a reality show. And I love that he put it that way, because it’s like the general public feels that if you make something that you sell to the public, you’ve somehow accepted having your life torn apart by a pack of wolves. No, that’s not really part of the job description,” Wilde added. “It never was.”