Olivia Wilde Reveals Donald Trump Inspired Her To Write ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Script

Olivia Wilde was inspired by real life and politics to create the idyllic city of Victory for the script of his psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling. The filmmaker has discussed some of the film's political undertones, revealing that the former president of US, Donald Trump inspired her and her team as they wrote about the ideology promoted by the architect of Victory Frank (Chris Pine).

We had a lot of Trump quotes on our board when we were writing the script, and there was a big tendency for Trump to be very nostalgic about a better time,” Wilde said in a new cover interview with Elle published Thursday. what these men are referring to is a time that was horrible for anyone who wasn’t a straight white cis man It was interesting to acknowledge that I had spent my whole life wanting the iconography of this time when I would have had very few rights, he added

In the film, Florence Pugh interprets to Alice, a housewife of the decade 1950 who lives in the utopian community with her husbandJack (Harry Styles). But the problems of a fellow housewife (Kiki Layn) soon bring cracks to the facade, and Alice begins to suspect that her husband’s company, headed by a charismatic and mysterious Frank, who, for lack of better phrasing, wants to make America great again, is hiding dark secrets

Wilde previously revealed that Pine’s character was based on Canadian media personality and psychologist Jordan Petersonwhom he described as “this pseudo-intellectual hero for the incel community” to Maggie Gyllenhaal in a recent conversation with the magazine Interview. The Incelshe explained to Gyllenhaal, are “basically disenfranchised, mostly white men who think they have a right to sex from women.”

They believe that society has now robbed them, that the idea of ​​feminism is working against nature, and that we need to put ourselves back in the right place,” Wilde said. “This Jordan Peterson guy is someone who legitimizes certain aspects of his movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that needs to be taken seriously

Peterson had an emotional response to the comments, crying during an interview with Piers Morgan. Leaving Incels aside, Wilde concluded:

But it was a dream to work with all these evolved men on this film who understood what we were trying to say.

