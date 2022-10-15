Entertainment

Olivia Wilde Reveals Donald Trump Inspired Her To Write ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Script

United States.- Olivia Wilde was inspired by real life and politics to create the idyllic city of Victory for the script of his psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. The filmmaker has discussed some of the film’s political undertones, revealing that the former president of US, Donald Trump inspired her and her team as they wrote about the ideology promoted by the architect of Victory Frank (Chris Pine).

