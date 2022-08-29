Olivia Wilde reveals why she broke up with Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde has experienced an unusual public upheaval since the first reports of his romance with Harry Styles parallels her split from Jason Sudeikis. The situation became volatile due to the intricate process for the custody of his children, which led him to spend an uncomfortable moment during an event to present the first images of his film. Don’t Worry Darlingwhich not only signed the beginning of its history with the former One Direction member, has also given rise to controversial issues, the most recent of which has been the departure of Shia LaBeouf, who has assured that he resigned from the film because he and the rest of the cast could not adjust schedules to rehearse the scenes and not because of a dismissal, thus refuting the version that the director and actress sent to the press. Given the proximity of the premiere of her new film, the star has embarked on a promotional tour in which it has been inevitable for her to talk about the reason why she broke up with Sudeikis after almost a decade together.

SEE GALLERY

MORE NEWS LIKE THIS

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are seen very much in love on the streets of NY

‘His actions were clearly intended to intimidate me’, Olivia Wilde on Jason Sudeikis’ public gesture

Sincere, but cautious, Olivia declared in an interview with the medium Variety that her privacy and especially that of her children has been violated on countless occasions as a result of her breakup with the protagonist of Ted Lasso. “The last two years, my family has gone through this type of restructuring and a revolution that should be a totally personal experience,” says the actress, who a few days ago was captured in the company of Harry during a relaxed walk through the streets of New York.

If public scrutiny has meant a constant struggle for her, she acknowledges that it has affected her even more that other women criticize her for putting an end to her relationship with Jason, a decision that she affirms she made with the aim of finding her well-being and peace: “ The most painful element has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness.”

The actress shared her stance on age bias surrounding her romance with Harry Styles and flatly rejected being “an absent mother” as she has been labeled in recent months. “When people see me without my kids, it’s always, ‘How dare you?’ I have never seen anyone say that about a man, and if he is with his son he is a hero, ”she indicated. Olivia made it clear that she spends quality time with her little ones and that she maintains joint custody with Jason. “They are my world,” she commented, “they are my best friends.”

SEE GALLERY

This is what Jason Sudekis has to say about Olivia Wilde’s awkward moment receiving a legal document from him

Olivia Wilde defends her relationship with Harry Styles

Throughout the talk, the director clarified that she preferred not to say anything about her romance with Harry, since she has never “seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena.” “We both go to great lengths to protect our relationship; I think it’s from experience, but also from deep love.”

About the incident in the CinemaCon -where she received an envelope with custody documents for her children in front of an auditorium on top of a stage-, Olivia admitted that they were disconcerting minutes; However, what happened did not distract her from what was really important: “Trying to sabotage me was vicious. But he had a job to do. I am not easily distracted. But unfortunately it was not something that completely surprised me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

Likewise, the director mentioned that “the only people who suffered” with the actions of Jason’s legal team were his children. “They will have to see that, and they should never have to know what happened. For me it was horrible, but the victims were children of 8 and 5 years old, that’s very sad. I chose to become an actress; I voluntarily entered the spotlight. But it’s not something my kids have asked for. And when my children are dragged into that, it is deeply painful,” she added.

SEE GALLERY



