Olivia Wilde Rocks Pink Pants In Los Angeles After Denying Cheating On Ex Jason Sudeikis With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde showed off her elegant sense of style in a black long sleeve and salmon pink pants while stepping out in Hollywood, California on Sunday night.

Following a drama-filled appearance at the Venice Film Festival last week, the 38-year-old actress appeared in good spirits as she took photos with fans on her latest outing.

The mother-of-two accessorized her chic ensemble with a brown Gucci crossbody bag with a black, green and red striped strap and her blonde hair in beachy waves.

Just days earlier, the mother-of-two responded to circulating claims that she cheated on ex-partner Jason Sudeikis with new boyfriend Harry Styles, calling the rumors “horses**t.”

His upcoming new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which marks his second film as a director, also premiered during the Venice Film Festival last week to mixed reviews.

It stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as a married couple from the 1950s who become trapped in a cult in their idyllic town.

But it was the offset drama that made headlines, including Olivia’s relationship with leading man Harry Styles, who plays the character of Jack Chambers.

The couple went public with their romance in January 2021, as filming for the new release continued.

It came just two months after the end of Olivia’s relationship with her fiancé of seven years, Jason, and rumors began circulating that there was a crossover between the two relationship timelines.

"The whole idea that she dumped Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," she told Vanity Fair last week

No overlap: In response to public speculation that she cheated on her longtime partner, the director insisted their “relationship was over long before” she met pop star Harry Styles (pictured ) on the set of Don’t Worry Darling.

But while appearing on the cover of Vanity Fair this week, the director and actress shut down any claims of cheating, saying her and Jason’s romance was over “long before” she and Harry became romantic.

She told the publication, “Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight. Unfortunately, Jason and I had a very accidental road and dissolved the relationship towards the beginning of the pandemic.

“We were raising two kids during the lockdown so we were co-parents during that time. Once it became clear that cohabitation was no longer beneficial for children, it became a responsible thing not to do, because we need to be better parents as friends who live in different houses,” Wilde explained.

Despite an initial amicable split, her ex called the pair to attention handing over custody papers for the House actress onstage at CinemaCon 2022 in front of 4,100 film industry executives in April.

“A lot of people were shocked on my behalf,” he said. ‘Unfortunately, I wasn’t that surprised. There’s a reason I didn’t stay in that relationship. Unfortunately, that was consistent with my experience of the relationship. So I was probably the least surprised.

Still, she admitted that the incident left her “deeply saddened and disturbed in many ways.”

While Wilde believes Sudeikis wanted to “disturb” his appearance, a source close to him told the publication that he “didn’t know when or where the documents would be delivered and would never approve of such a turn of events.”

Drama: In addition to his complicated love life, his latest project, Don’t Worry Darling, has been the center of gossip, from his alleged on-set fling to “unsubstantiated rumors” that he’s feuding with his leading lady Florence Pugh ( in this week’s photo)

Olivia shares her two children, eight-year-old Otis and five-year-old Daisy, with Jason, who met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2011.

But amid the drama surrounding Olivia’s love life, the filmmaker has also been plagued by rumors of a feud with Don’t Worry Darling lead actress Florence Pugh.

Trying to put those claims to bed as well, Vanity Fair continued: ‘Florence’s performance in this movie is amazing. It is puzzling to me that the media would rather require her on unsubstantiated rumors and gossip, thus overshadowing her profound talent.

She deserves more than that. Just like the movie, and everyone who worked so hard on it,’ the filmmaker made clear.