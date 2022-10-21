Olivia Wilde shared the famous dressing recipe for her salad on Instagram

The scandal everyone is talking about.

The former nanny of Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde made headlines when she told stories allegedly detailing the last moments working with the couple and the beginning of Wilde’s relationship with Harry Styles in an Oct. 17 Daily Mail article. The former couple shut down the claims, calling them “false” in a joint statement on Oct. 18. However, the same night, Wilde made a cryptic post on her Instagram story that apparently addressed one of the most talked about details of her former employee’s claims.

But let’s back up for a moment: Wilde and Sudeikis say there is no truth to their former nanny’s claims in the Daily Mail, claiming that this nanny has been harassing their family for quite some time. “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and defamatory accusations about us publicly.”Representatives for the former couple said in a statement, referring to their two children. Daisy, 5, and Otis, 8. “Your 18-month campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate climax. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that you will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Most of the nanny’s claims revolved around Sudeikis’ reaction to Wilde’s budding romance with Styles, calling Sudeikis “out of control,” “heartbroken,” and essentially desperate to win Wilde back. However, they also include screenshots of text messages between Wilde, Sudeikis and the nanny, which seem to suggest that Sudeikis fired her after discovering that she had been texting Wilde. The nanny also alleges that Sudeikis had a drinking habit and that Wilde was afraid of Sudeikis.

Of all the nanny stories, one in particular caught the attention of readers. It involved a date night, a heated argument, and…a special salad dressing? According to the nanny, Sudeikis spoke candidly about Wilde leaving him to be with Styles, saying: “He made this salad, he made his special dressing and he leaves with his salad for dinner with [Harry]”. The nanny claims that Sudeikis dove under Wilde’s car to prevent her from driving away with the salad.

While this is one of the “defamatory accusations” the couple have recently denied, Wilde may have inadvertently fueled the rumors when he posted a photo of a salad dressing recipe taken from a page in the novel “Heartburn.” Nora Ephron on her Instagram story on October 18

It’s unclear what exactly Wilde meant by his post, and Wilde’s representative did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR’s request for comment. While she doesn’t lend credence to the nanny’s claims, Wilde’s posting of the simple French vinaigrette recipe, made from Gray Poupon mustard, olive oil, and red wine vinegar (which we ended up trying), could indicate she’s aware of the speculation. that surround their relationships. We’re not sure if he’s laughing at us or with us.