Olivia Wilde shares a special outfit

Olivia Wilde shared on her personal Instagram the outfit she wore to celebrate her boyfriend Harry Styles’ birthday. For this special occasion, she has decided to wear a seventies-style jumpsuit with many colors and shapes. This look is very similar to the things that the singer usually frequents.

The photo combined perfectly with some postcards shared on her Instagram. Mainly this was done through her stories, in which she could be seen next to the singer’s cake, who turned 28. The aesthetics of the celebration was intended to resemble the aforementioned decade, without a doubt, the actress fulfilled the objective perfectly.

Although neither of the two members of the couple have said anything about its realization, it is almost common knowledge. It has even been rumored that they were living together during the summer season, after finishing recording “Don’t worry darling”.

Both have been seen dating on several occasions, especially during Styles’ tour of the United States. It seems that the actress has no problem traveling to various cities to spend time with the young man.