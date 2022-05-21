Olivia Wilde shares her boyfriend Harry Styles’ song on Instagram

ads

Is Olivia Wilde manifesting a sexy date night with boyfriend Harry Styles that involves a California roll or two?

The 38-year-old “Don’t Worry Darling” director posted a short clip of what may well be the musician’s previously unreleased music video for his new song, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” on her Instagram Story. on Friday.

The two-part black-and-white video showed a bustling restaurant with excited patrons drinking cocktails, smoking cigarettes and dancing to the former One Direction heartthrob’s sultry new song.

In the song, which appears on his third studio album, “Harry’s House,” the 28-year-old Styles sings about a green-eyed beauty who’s so hot, “I could cook her with an egg.”

Earlier this week, the UK native praised Wilde in one of the first interviews he’s done about his director-turned-girlfriend.

“I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia,” he told Howard Stern of his time on the set of “Don’t Worry Darling,” which is how the two met in 2020.

“Sometimes acting is a little awkward,” Styles continued. “I think you have to trust a lot. It takes a lot of trust if you want to give it your all, and I think being able to trust your director is a gift, so that was very helpful.”

“It’s because I love you, baby / In every way,” he sings on the track. Getty Images for SiriusXM

He concluded, “It was a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Wilde has also kept quiet about her romance with Styles, but joked during CinemaCon last month that he’s an “up-and-coming actor.” Previously, he also addressed their 10-year age gap, saying in December 2021, “I think you realize that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think of you. All you care about is what’s real, what you love and who you love.”

The couple sparked dating rumors in January 2021 after Page Six published exclusive photos of them attending Styles’ agent’s wedding together.

The sighting came just two months after Wilde split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5.

