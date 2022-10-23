Olivia Wilde shares the ‘controversial’ salad dressing recipe that allegedly cost her marriage

Olivia Wilde has shared a salad dressing recipe after the concoction was said to spark a dispute between the actress and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

The director of Don’t Worry Darling‘, 38, posted it to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night two days after she and Jason’s ex-babysitter claimed the ex-couple got into an argument when Jason realized she set her up”special salad dressing” for her now boyfriend Harry Styles.

Olivia shared it in the form of an excerpt from the novel Heartburn of the writer nora ephron of ‘When Harry Met Sally’which is believed to be a version of her separation from the cheating ex-husband and the famous journalist Carl Bernstein.

The red wine vinaigrette recipe includes Gray Poupon mustard and “good red wine vinegar”as well as olive oil, and is almost identical to one that olivia previously shared with Food Network as part of the instructions on how to cook a roasted salmon with zucchini and potato salad, though he added honey, kosher salt, and a finely minced clove of garlic to his version.

The actress and ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Jason, 47, issued a joint statement on Monday (17.10.22) criticizing their children’s former nanny for making “false and defamatory accusations.”

They struck back after their former employee, who worked for them for more than three years, gave an interview to the Daily Mail in which she made a series of accusations, including one about Jason’s behavior amid the breakup of his relationship with Olivia, and said she had been fired by the actor.

The former couple told Page Six: “As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former babysitter for our two young children would choose to make such false and defamatory accusations about us publicly.”

Olivia and Jason also accused the babysitter of a “18 month campaign of harassing us as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues”saying that there “reached its unfortunate apex”.

They added: “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children in the sincere hope that you will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Olivia, who shares the parenting Otiseight and Daisyfive, with Jasonhas repeatedly denied cheating on the actor with singer Harry, 28, telling Vanity Fair earlier this year that it was a “completely inaccurate” idea.

She met Harry while he was starring in his movie ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ in 2020 and they were first romantically linked in January 2021 after they were seen holding hands at their friend’s wedding Jeff Azoff in California.