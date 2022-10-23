Entertainment

Olivia Wilde shares the ‘controversial’ salad dressing recipe that allegedly cost her marriage

Olivia Wilde has shared a salad dressing recipe after the concoction was said to spark a dispute between the actress and her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

The director of Don’t Worry Darling‘, 38, posted it to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night two days after she and Jason’s ex-babysitter claimed the ex-couple got into an argument when Jason realized she set her up”special salad dressing” for her now boyfriend Harry Styles.

