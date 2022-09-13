Olivia Wilde should combine her boho dress with Converse

You can not have everything. Can’t take the dress boho most beautiful of autumn and hit the shoes. Not even being Olivia Wilde. She has been the one who has shown the world what the first trendy maxi dress of the season looks like. And how is it? It is signed by Dior, it is long – very long! -, vaporous, semi-transparent and red. And very versatile. So much so that we dare to say that the stylistic choice of the director and actress of the moment has been wrong. We would have preferred to see her matching her dress with some Converse.

Could it be that we still don’t really want to put on our shoes? autumn or winter boots Or will it be that the character of Olivia Wilde will always be linked to sports shoes, whether they are Converse or adidas. Be that as it may, the reality is that we would have really liked to see how the bohemian maxi dress would look with more sporty shoes.

Eye, the choice of olivia’s shoes is also pluperfect. Chunky high-heeled boots go with everything no matter the season, context or location. To raise combination options, a leather jacket would be feten.

