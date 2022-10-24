Olivia Wilde shows the result of intense exercise: She is photographed leaving the gym

The artist was captured in Los Angeles where she demonstrated her good condition, days after participating in an important event for ELLE magazine.

What once was a kind of “registered trademark” of Jennifer Lopez, today seems to belong to other celebrities. Is that the “diva of the Bronx” used to be photographed leaving the gym frequently. A paparazzi classic.

And Olivia Wilde seemed to take the same position: the protagonist of tapes like “TRON: Legacy”, “The Lazarus Effect” and “Don’t Worry, Darling”, was caught in Los Angeles after exercising, showing the results with a status enviable.

The 38-year-old artist, born in New York, wore a logical outfit for the occasion: her look consisted of a white tank top, black leggings and sneakers.

That style contrasted markedly with the one she used a few days ago, when she participated in the “ELLE Women in Hollywood” event, organized precisely by ELLE magazine, and in which Wilde dazzled in a black dress, as elegant as it was playful.

According to the Daily Mail, who also worked on some television series such as “The OC” and “Doctor House”, she was mentioned for her leadership and commitment in an industry, the film industry, which was always “dominated” by men.