Olivia Wilde shows us the trendiest hair for this spring – Revista Para Ti

The actress and director wore a coloration with various shades of blonde that illuminate the face.

Olivia Wilde was shown in the venice festival with his blonde hair created by the Stylist Christian Wooda divine look that you can take into account when renewing yourself for spring.

To achieve the nuances, the expert made a game of blonde tones between the golds, honey and bronzesto achieve a natural and voluminous finish.

The actress wore a sweep that degrades her darker roots to brighter ends. Following the balayage technique, honey golden sparkles can be glimpsed in her hair, moving away from excessive bleaching to colder tones such as platinum or ash.

Olivia Wilde and a trend in blonde hair ideal for summer. Photo: Photonews

The hair has a burnt look and joins one of the star trends of this year to achieve a much more natural hair. To add some extra points of light that have an immediate illuminating effect on the face, the famous “face framing” drawn at the height of the cheekbone can be detected in his hair: they are highlights that frame the face shorter than the rest of the mane.

Furthermore, in the cut we find textures that make her very seated: lowered in the front and stripped in the long run, two resources that contribute a lot naturalness.