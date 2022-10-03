Olivia Wilde speaks for the first time on the rumors of disloyalty with Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde lives a great present as far as the professional level is concerned. The American is focused on her role as a film director and in the next few days she will premiere her second film in this role, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. However, the personal life of the actress also continues to give a lot to talk about, especially from the beginning of her romantic relationship with one of the artists of the moment: Harry Styles.

This courtship put Olivia Wilde in the spotlight as many American media pointed to a possible “love triangle” between her, her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis and Harry Styles. It should be remembered that Wilde and Sudeikis were married for seven years, although the marriage with two children in common chose to go their separate ways at the end of 2020. A few months later, she rebuilt her life with the former member of ‘One Direction’, starring in countless gossips to which now, two years later, she stands up and clarifies the whole truth.

The American speaks for the first time about this issue in an interview for the magazine ‘Vanity Fair’ where she does not hesitate to pronounce herself in a very forceful way. “The bullshit idea that I left Jason for Harry is totally wrong,” he begins by saying. “Our relationship ended long before I met Harry. My relationship with the father of my children did not end overnight. It was a very bumpy road,” she adds.

a friendly relationship

Olivia Wilde, 38, recounts how her marriage ended shortly after the pandemic began. However, for the sake of their children, they chose to prolong the coexistence for a while longer. “Once it became clear that cohabitation was no longer good for children, it became a responsible thing not to cohabit,” he says. “For our children it is better to act like friends who live in different houses,” she concludes.