Olivia Wilde supports Harry Styles at Coachella 2022 and networks fall in love — Rock&Pop

This weekend was the first weekend of the expected Coachella festival 2022, which was held after three years due to the pandemic. And the person in charge of closing the day’s work Friday April 15, it was Harry Styles, who featured his greatest hits and was supported by his new girlfriend, actress Olivia Wilde.

Olivia Wilde supporting Harry Styles in his presentation at the Coachella 2022 festival

Harry Styles was in charge of closing the night of Friday, April 15 of the california music festival

At his performance, the hitmaker received great euphoria, love, and praise from fans. However, who also went to express his full support, It was his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

To 38 year old movie star he was seen hours before the Harry Styles show, while she had dinner with her boyfriend. However, she was later recorded walking with a guard and a friend.

Olivia Wilde looking amazing at Harry Styles’ #Coachella 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BonSdgP1K8 — Olivia Wilde Updates (@WildeUpdates) April 16, 2022

Later, an eyewitness to the show told E! News (via AS), that Olivia Wilde and her friend James Cordon “were dancing like crazy most of the night.” And he added: “After a while, they went backstage and you could see that they were still looking from the side”, as can be seen in the following video.

Olivia Wilde, Glenne Azoff, and James Corden at #Coachella! pic.twitter.com/SaeGXfAM7Z — Olivia Wilde Daily (@owildedaily) April 16, 2022

Olivia Wilde seen side-stage at Harry Styles’ #Coachella set last night! pic.twitter.com/BmvHjqjet9 — Olivia Wilde Daily (@owildedaily) April 16, 2022

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the actress accompanies Harry Styles in one of his concerts. Since in September he was caught in the audience on a date that the artist had at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, when he kicked off his Love On Tour.

A month later, Olivia Wilde attended the concert with Halloween theme at Madison Square Garden from New York.

It should be noted that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde cThey started dating at the end of 2020. This after working on the movie Don’t Worry Darling.

The artist was the head of the Coachella cartel, which is based in Indio, California. At his performance, he played his most popular hits as well as his most recent release, As It Waswhich corresponds to his next album, Harry’s House.

Also, during his Coachella performance surprisingly invited Shania Twain to do a duet of the popular song Man! I Feel Like A Woman.





