Olivia Wilde talks about her courtship with Harry Styles before premiering their movie together

Harry Styles is about to see how his film directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, premieres at the Venice Film Festival. Don’t Worry Darling is one of the most anticipated films of the Mostra and in its cast is the musician and former member of one directionone of the most acclaimed singers in the world and whose fans include Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, who did not miss the British soloist’s concert in Madrid.

The relationship between Wilde and Styles has not stopped grabbing headlines since it began. The actress and director had just announced her breakup with Jason Sudeikis, father of her two children, and Styles was part of the cast of her movie. At first it was said that the breakup had been friendly and the ex-partner shared the upbringing of her children. However, soon after they appeared The first photos of Olivia with her new partner Harry Styles, something that provoked the indignation of his ex. It was then that the interpreter of House left the marital home to move in with the former member of One direction.

Since then, the 38-year-old actress and the 28-year-old musician have been photographed on several occasions, but they try to carry on their romance in complete privacy. Due to the commotion caused by his separation from the protagonist of ted lasso, the star has preferred to keep her personal life away from the media spotlight. And she thus assured it in an interview granted to Variety in which yese refers to her romance with Styles. “I’m not going to say anything about it because I’ve never seen a relationship benefit from being dragged into the public arena,” she notes. “We both go to great lengths to protect our relationship. I think it’s from experience, but also from deep love.”Add.

Olivia Wilde receives a legal document about the custody of her children in full promotion of her film at CinemaCon

Olivia Wilde considers having gone through a difficult time after separating from Sudeikis to see how his personal life occupied the front lines of the media around the world: “My family has gone through a kind of restructuring and evolution that should be a totally personal experience. And it isn’t.” If being under public scrutiny has been hard for her, she acknowledges that it has affected her even more when other women criticized her for separating from Jason. “The most painful element has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness,” she reveals.

Wilde also refers to the surprising fact of receiving a legal document about the custody of his children while promoting his film at CinemaCon. It was a summons in New York to clarify the custody of Otis8 years old, and her daughter, Daisy5, the children he shares with the actor, and received her on stage. “It was my workplace”, says Wilde in the aforementioned publication. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really annoying. It shouldn’t have happened.” Wilde points out that the incident was premeditated and malicious. “I hated that his meanness distracted me from work. Trying to sabotage me is a vicious thing. But I’m not surprised. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.” According to Wilde, their children are the most affected. “The only people who suffered were my children, because they will have to see those scenes that they should never know happened. For me, it was awful, but the victims were 8 and 5 year olds, and that’s very sad.”

Olivia Wilde talks about her courtship with Harry Styles before releasing their movie together

Wilde has addressed in the magazine all the issues in which she has been immersed in recent days, such as the dismissal of Shia Labeouf. The American interpreter assures that she dispensed with him in her last film because of her way of working, something that she has forcefully refuted. “You and I know the reasons for my departure“, Labeouf has bluntly expressed “I quit because your actors and I didn’t have time to rehearse,” points out the actor transformers. “If the lies are repeated a lot, they become the truth. So this makes it much more difficult for me to get out of the hole I got myself into with my behaviors,” continues Shia, who was accused of sexual assault by his former partner. and sought medical treatment at a specialized center. “I humbly ask you to clarify this story and have much success with your film”he concludes his note.

And finally the actress from Tron: Legacy and Cowboys & Alienshas denied rumors that Styles has earned three times more than Florence Pugh and ensures that they are false and sensational. “There have been a lot of things that I largely don’t pay attention to. But the absurdity of invented clickbait and the subsequent backlash regarding a nonexistent pay disparity between our lead and supporting cast really bothered me,” he confesses. “I am a woman who has been in this business for over 20 years, and it is something I have fought for myself and others, especially as a director. There is absolutely no validity to those claims.”