Olivia Wilde talks about the “misogynistic hell” that has been the promotion of her latest film: “It’s tempting to give up” | Feminism

Olivia Wilde has long ago, since she decided to redirect her career towards directing and telling stories from a female point of view that was unheard of in mainstream cinema, and has had no problem speaking honestly about the difficulties women encounter when it comes to make his way into positions of power and visibility in Hollywood but now that he has just finished promoting his latest film, ‘Don’t worry darling’, which has been surrounded by fictitious controversies based on his alleged feud with the leading actress, Florence Pugh , your words on the subject matter more than ever.

Last night, at an awards ceremony organized by the North American edition of Elle magazine and held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, she addressed all the women present, making a veiled allusion to the moments she has just experienced: “Events like this night offer us the opportunity to get together, look each other in the eye and say: ‘Keep going’. Because, let’s face it, it’s not easy to move on. In fact, sometimes it’s very tempting to give ourselves a break and leave this bonfire of rampant misogyny that is this industry and say ‘Good night, good luck, I’d rather eat crystals for the rest of my life than continue doing this […] But these moments are deeper than it seems. Because perhaps they are our most sincere acknowledgment that we wage a constant battle in which we are allies. Supporting each other so as not to give up and stop advancing in the fight against a gigantic opposition that has tried to dominate us for centuries. If one of us takes a step back, we all take a step back.” Wilde also added a touch of humor by saying that the last tour practically sent her to a rehabilitation center with a medically induced coma.