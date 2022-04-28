Olivia Wilde: the unusual moment in which the custody documents of her children were delivered to the actress while she was on stage

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, “Is this for me?” Wilde asked.

Olivia Wilde was apparently unbothered after being served custody papers for her children while onstage at an event in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the American actress and director was giving a presentation when she received a brown envelope. Upon opening it, he discovered that it contained custody documents from his ex-partner, fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the circumstances of the delivery of the letter, said sources close to the actor.

Wilde is known for directing the teen movie “Booksmart” and for his role as Remy”ThirteenHadley in the series “House”.

He met Sudeikis, star of the comedy series “ted lasso“in 2011. They were engaged and had two children before splitting in 2020.

interrupted on stage

Wilde was interrupted while presenting footage from her upcoming thriller “Don’t Worry Darling“ at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas.

Wilde asked, “Is this for me?” when a unknown woman He handed her an envelope marked “Private and Confidential.”

He opened the letter during his presentation and reviewed its contents before resuming his speech.

The letter was not mentioned again and gave rise to speculation that Wilde had been given a new film script.

But Wednesday the contents of the envelope were discovered.

“Documents were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Wilde and Sudeikis“he told the magazine Variety a source close to Sudeikis.

Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place in which the envelope would have been delivered, since this would depend solely on the company involved and would never approve of it being delivered in such an inappropriate manner,” he added.

In response to the incident, the organizer of the CinemaCon said in a statement to Variety that it would “re-evaluate” its security protocols after questions were raised about how the letter was delivered to Wilde onstage.

“We will act accordingly because it is the right thing to do. We want to do the right and safe thing,” he added.