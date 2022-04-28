Entertainment

Olivia Wilde: the unusual moment in which the custody documents of her children were delivered to the actress while she was on stage

Olivia Wilde opening an envelope in a Las Vegas theater.

“Is this for me?” Wilde asked.

Olivia Wilde was apparently unbothered after being served custody papers for her children while onstage at an event in Las Vegas.

On Tuesday, the American actress and director was giving a presentation when she received a brown envelope. Upon opening it, he discovered that it contained custody documents from his ex-partner, fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the circumstances of the delivery of the letter, said sources close to the actor.

Wilde is known for directing the teen movie “Booksmart” and for his role as Remy”ThirteenHadley in the series “House”.

