Olivia Wilde Trades Harry Styles Merch For The Perfect Summer Dress

Olivia Wildewith his t-shirt Harry Styles, has given new meaning to the term ‘cool boyfriend sweatshirt’. Instead of borrowing his partner’s Gucci-filled wardrobe, she has sided with her boyfriend’s fans, the singer’s tireless followers of style, wearing his tour T-shirts as a sign of support.

Wilde has worn Pleasing song name sweaters, Treat People With Kindness lyric hoodies, and Love On Tour t-shirts, all Harry Styles creations. The filmmaker is also known for adorning them with pearl necklaces from the Éliou jewelry brand, jewelry of which Harry is considered a loyal fan.

These types of looks with casual clothes are the ones that the actress seems to feel more comfortable with, but Olivia Wilde he also knows how to dress well off stage. For a night out in Paris, Olivia ditched her comfy sweats and donned an off-the-shoulder Giambattista Valli dress. The Italian house is famous for its romantic dresses, and for this occasion, Olivia chose a spectacular piece from the Spring-Summer 2022/2023 collection, which was appropriately elegant and delicate for a night in the City of Love.

Olivia Wilde.Photo: Getty Images

Style statements are Olivia’s forte, especially when it comes to nightwear. She likes to keep stealthy fashion watchers guessing, switching from Alessandro Michele’s maximalist prints—she attended a screening of The Lost Daughter in December in a cherry-red Gucci dress and Louboutin platforms—to suits from velvet, like the impeccable electric blue tailoring by Alberta Ferretti she wore to a CinemaCon 2022 event in Las Vegas, complemented by spectacular layers of jewels by Foundrae.

Article originally Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti