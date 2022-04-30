Olivia Wilde was surprised while giving a conference when she was given custody papers for her children with actor Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wild received custody papers for her children on stage with actor Jason Sudeikis. Photos: AFP

With a big face of surprise, the actress and director Olivia Wilde was left when On stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, a man approached her while she was speaking, interrupted her, and handed her the legal papers for the custody of her children.

The events took place on April 26, while the actress made her speech to promote her new suspense film entitled Don’t Worry Darling (Don’t Worry Dear), which will be released on September 23.

The stranger onstage handed Olivia Wilde an envelope marked “personal and confidential”an action that left her noticeably flustered and surprised by the interruption.

The actress initially thought that there was a script inside the envelope, but it was later learned that they contained custody documents for the children she has with fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

She asked: “This is for me?” before continuing with the presentation of it.

Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, who share two sons, They have been separated since the end of 2020. The actors were engaged but never married.

Wilde is currently dating music star Harry Styles. A source told Variety that Sudeikis had no prior knowledge that Wilde would receive documents while he was at CinemaCon.

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place the envelope would have been delivered, as this would be solely up to the litigation services company involved and he would never tolerate it being delivered in such an inappropriate manner,” affirmed the environment of the actor.

It is not known how the person who delivered the papers to Wilde managed to get into the auditorium. Officials say they don’t understand how they managed to get into the event.

“Never in the history of the convention have we had an incident in which a delegate has approached the stage without authorization to be there,” CinemaCon CEO Mitch Neuhauser told Deadline.

Neuhauser claimed that bosses are “re-evaluating” security procedures.

“To protect the integrity of our studio and talent partners, we will re-evaluate our security protocols. We will act accordingly because it is the right thing to do. We want to do what is safest and most appropriate.” he claimed.

Pop star Harry Styles is the current partner of actress and director Olivia Wilde.

The events occurred after Wilde attended the Coachella 2022 music festival in California where her current partner Harry Stiles performed and she was seen dancing in the crowd while performing her great success “Sign of the Times”.

In January 2021 it was reported that Wilde and Styles had been dating for weeks.

The couple was photographed holding hands while attending their agent’s wedding in Montecito, reported Page Six. His affectionate display sparked online dating rumors.

A source told People at the time: “They were affectionate with their friends, holding hands and looking very happy. They’ve dated for a few weeks.”

Despite the uncomfortable episode, Wilde has been “served” and will have to face a legal process with her ex-partner Sudeikis to define the custody of her children.

