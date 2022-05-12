Olivia Wilde wears the heels that go best with a tailored suit

A few weeks ago he took over Palm Springs to support her boyfriend Harry Styles at Coachella. Olivia Wilde made a triumphant return to the red carpet with a very stylized look. Normally, his daily looks consist of relaxed T-shirts, the occasional item from Styles’ tour, and sweatpants.

Nevertheless, for Coachellahe changed his relaxed clothes for gucci print dresses and luxurious Saint Laurent pieces. In a search for consistency, actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde decided to dazzle once more, now in sartorial key.

see more The 12 most anticipated movies of 2022 Here we leave a list full of fashion, culture, fear and biographical stories to enjoy throughout these 12 new months that lie ahead.

Just five months after his psychological thriller hits theaters around the world (Wilde has confirmed the film will be in theaters in September), Wilde and her stylist they are probably planning to show a series of tailored suits perfect for press tours, they will take our breath away.

Olivia Wilde’s tailored suits

Olivia on the red carpet at ComicCon in Las Vegas. Fraser Harrison

The director of Don’t Worry Darling arrived at the CinemaCon 2022 presentation in Las Vegas with a captivating midnight blue velvet suit cut to perfection. The gold necklaces and her slightly disheveled hair complemented the neckline perfectly. The suit, chosen with the help of stylist Karla Welchwas topped with a Pointed toe salmon heels.

So when in doubt, turn to some classic heels in contrasting colour.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.