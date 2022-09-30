Entertainment

Olivia Wilde wears tight leggings to work out in West Hollywood: photos

2022-09-30


Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde walks to the gym in an all black workout outfit and holds a 'Harry Styles' branded water bottle in Los Angeles on September 29, 2022 Pictured: Olivia Wilde walks to the gym in an all black outfit in Los Angeles Photo Credit: GP/ MEGA TheMegaAgency .com + 1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency Tag ID: MEGA902510_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image credit: GP/MEGA

Olivia Wilde she looked fit and refreshed as she walked into West Hollywood after a serious PDA session with her boyfriend Harry styles! The magnificent do not worry honey The director, 38, was seen on Thursday September 29 wearing skinny leggings and a black tank top, with a small white towel around her neck. Olivia accessorized with some elastic bands around her wrist, black sneakers, and sunglasses as she headed to the gym with an iced coffee. The lovely brunette actress was revealingly sporting a Harry Styles love on tour water bottle too, and accentuated the fall vibe with a shade of wine red nail polish. Olivia was recently seen passionately kissing Harry, 28, in hot and heavy public photos taken in New York on September 22, as well as at a romantic dinner.

Olivia Wilde in West Hollywood
Olivia Wilde arrives at a gym in West Hollywood on September 29, 2022. (GP/ MEGA)

The mother of two has certainly taken care of all the drama surrounding Harry, chris pine, Florence Pougand former cast member Shia Labeouf. Add an awkward custody situation with your ex Jason Sudeikiswith whom you share children Otis8 and Daisy flower, 5, and he clearly has his hands full. But Olivia seems to juggle it all beautifully, and rumors that there was a glitch in her movie as well.

“My priority is them”, Olivia relates Kelly Clarkson of their children during an interview on September 21 in The Kelly Clarkson Show. “My ex and I are okay with that as long as they’re happy and healthy. They are everything to us. There are so many families that mix and come in different forms. However, moving from the film set to gym workouts to romantic dinners with Harry doesn’t mean there aren’t any challenges as she navigates as a single mom.

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde on September 29, 2022. (GP/ MEGA)

“It’s hard,” he continued during the conversation with Kelly. “I think reshaping a family is complicated, and the only benefit is that it allows for very deep conversations with my kids about emotions and happiness and what family and love means, and that’s me. In fact, it made it possible to get to know them in a different way.”

Olivia Wilde Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles shake hands in New York (Splashnews)

