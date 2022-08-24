Olivia Wilde will debut at the San Sebastian Festival with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

american actress Olivia Wildeas director, will premiere at the next edition of the San Sebastian Film Festival his latest film, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, which translates into Spanish as ‘Don’t worry dear’. The film will be part of this contest, which has already been held 70 times, in the ‘Perlak’ sectionwhich is completed with a selection of 17 previously unreleased titles in Spain, critically acclaimed and internationally awarded.

This was recently announced by the organization of the festival, which will include the screening of the second film by the actress in which she appears as director. Wilde has released this film after debuting as director with the comedy ‘Booksmart’ (‘Super nerds’) in 2019 although, on this occasion, the plot of his new work has nothing to do with this other one. Specifically, this second film is presented as a psychological thriller set in the 50s and starring Florence Pugh (‘Black Widow’, ‘Little Women’).

In his script, written by Katie Silvermanthe protagonist believes that the company of her husband, played by the also singer Harry Styles (which has focused part of his career on film, thanks to titles like ‘Dunkirk’, directed by Christopher Nolan) hides secrets that are too dark to come to light. It is then that her apparently perfect life begins to take on an artificial and sinister turn. It should be remembered in this regard that Florence Pugh and the singer of ‘As It Was’ He is accompanied on screen by Gemma Chan, Kiki Layne, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde herself.

In reality, ‘Don’t Worry Baby’ has been just one of several projects that Olivia herself has been immersed in, who also dedicates her time to acting, producing and activism. However, this is probably the one that has made him most excited, since thanks to him you have met your current partner, styles. Despite the chemistry between the two both on and off screen Their relationship has not been without comments and criticism due to their age difference.

However, always They have been happy and very jealous of their intimacy, with few public appearances together in the two years that they have been in a relationship, something that makes us happy, since when it is men who are older than women, this type of circumstance rarely occurs. Although the presence of the film team at the film festival has not yet been confirmed, we hope to see them walking the red carpet of the beautiful Basque city.