Olivia Wilde with balayage highlights in Venice

The proliferation of new techniques for making wicks, such as babylights or the meltingthe technique known as the balayage of 2021, has slightly superseded the balayage, a phenomenon that came very strong and remained at the top of trends for many years.

After its popularity came other versions such as the contouring capillary, which remains one of the most used techniques in salons. However, there are many voices that affirm that the balayage They have passed to a better life. And it is that the trend is for much softer colors in which the blonde blends delicately with the natural base, something that does not occur in the balayagea technique in which the mid-lengths and ends are noticeably lighter than the roots.

Against all odds, the actress Olivia Wilde has denied this disappearance of the wicks that so many sighs tore. He has done it from the city that is getting all the attention these days. The actress and director, who is currently presenting her film at the Venice Film Festival Don’t worry darlingwas seen with a striking look green signed by Chanel with which they highlighted their wicks balayage.

If you are thinking that it may be a coincidence, it is not. In this type of media appearances, all the details of the aesthetics of the actresses are taken care of to the millimeter. During the previous days several tests are done with different styles, hairstyles and makeup. Among them, advisers to the celebrities in question, decide together with her what will be the look final.

Olivia has worn her characteristic hair below the shoulders, semi-wavy and has colored the means and the ends with a golden blonde that highlights the volumes of her face and adds luminosity to her features. Although the coldest blondes are the most requested, the reality is that we should look for the shade that best blends with the colors that are found naturally in our skin, eyes and hair. And if these are warm, the most recommended is that we go for a warm blonde, as Olivia has done.

What is the difference between balayage Y baby light?

These are two very different techniques. ANDn the first, the root is left natural, or in a darker tone, and the light is concentrated from the middle to the ends, creating a gradient, natural and integrated. They are the result of having softened the Californian highlights technique in which the contrast between mid-lengths and ends was much greater and less integrated.

On the contrary, the baby light It is a technique that imitates the natural hair of babies. and, therefore, it is worked from above, in very fine strands, trying to bring clarity to the entire mane, from root to tip. In order not to create an artificial effect, you should work with a shade –or at most two– below the color of the base, otherwise the result will be too artificial and will remind you of highlights. chunky that relieved the Californian wicks and that are now coming back. By their nature, the wicks babylights They are designed for brown or dark blonde hair.