Olivia Wilde with the adidas x Gucci sneakers that Brad Pitt and Harry Styles love

The phenomenon that we are living with adidas x Gucci sneakers proves once again that Alessandro Michele proposes and celebrities dispose. Because a powerful name can be an anecdote, but when brad pitt, Harry Styles and, from today, Olivia Wilde, agree on what their favorite sneakers are at the moment, it is that something important is cooking as a result of the fusion of these two iconic logos. In this case, the actress and director arrived at the elegy upon her arrival at the San Sebastian Film Festival (which celebrates its 70th edition) to continue promoting its well-known film Don’t Worry Darling, which has been accompanied by all imaginable controversies. And she did it with a look which we have taken good note of.

Adidas minus adidas get along (well) with all trends

There are several ingredients in it that every trend expert should value. A little norm core, a bit carefree and with a touch of a star who seems not to pay attention to his image (but who actually has everything measured), this is how this style is. Starting with proportions oversized that compose it, of course. These are felt especially in their Cowboys paper bag wide and very long hem, which only partially cover her brand new sneakers, the true queens of styling. On her part, the American says “work”, while they shout “freedom”. And, by the way, the white shirt reminds us of the convenience of its presence in any dressing room, since it always adapts to whatever comes.

Olivia Wilde upon her arrival at the San Sebastian Film Festival. © Gtres Online

In the absence of seeing his walk on the red carpet, we are left with his choice of footwear, which will compete with the adidas Samba (the other great contenders of the season) for the reign of autumn.

