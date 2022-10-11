Olivia Wilde, with the dress with neckline ‘cut out’ infinity

It was in the summer of 2020 when some firms such as Gucci, Emilia Wickstead or Alexander McQueen showed timid details in their collections. cut out that presaged a new life to that nineties trend that Julia Roberts wore better than anyone. If at first it seemed like an option only for the most daring, little by little she has been gaining ground in the proposals of the firms and, when we thought we had seen all the details cut out possible, Olivia Wilde has been in charge of showing us that this trend has no limits. How? Wearing a dress with an infinite cut-out neckline.

After participating in the CBS program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Olivia showed that she dares with everything by betting on a spectacular white dress with thin straps and a full skirt that drew attention to its low neckline: in V, almost to the navel, and with three openings in the shape of flower petals that showed a lot of skin and left little to the imagination.

Raymond HallGetty Images

The director and producer of Don’t Worry Darling completed the look with towering black platform boots, joining another of the trends that the street style has crowned as one of the favorites of the insiders for the fall-winter season. A striking look that had its most minimalist bet in jewelry: a set of fine golden chains, gold earrings and bracelets in the same line that did not steal an iota of prominence from the infinite cleavage with which Olivia Wilde promises to create a school among women. celebrities.

Robert KamauGetty Images

With this choice, Olivia Wilde confirms that with the arrival of autumn we will not say goodbye to dresses cut out that have swept this summer. The best proof is not only her look, but also the proposals for the new season from brands like Zara. Inditex’s flagship has a black midi dress with a V-neckline and thin adjustable straps that cross at the back which, like Olivia Wilde’s, opts for an infinite neckline that promises to be one of the most daring trends.

The dress is available in Zara’s online store and its price is 29.95 euros. Will this neckline be the unexpected trend of the coming months?